When to File a Personal Injury Claim

When you've been injured because of someone else's negligence, it's crucial to understand what a personal injury claim is and how to go about claiming for one says Mitchell L. Feldman

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Being injured at work or in an accident can be a life-altering event. You may have to take time off work or undergo expensive medical treatment in more severe cases.

Mitchell L. Feldman says, "Being the victim of someone's negligence can be a life-changing event. Knowing when to file for a personal injury claim and whether you are eligible can go some way to helping you rebuild your life."

What Is a Personal Injury Claim?

Personal injury is a broad term covering injuries from a slip at work to a car accident. Personal injury covers any damage to a person's body, mind, or emotions. It does not cover property damage. You might be able to make a personal injury claim if your accident resulted from someone else's negligence.

When Can You File A Personal Injury Claim?

You have up to four years in Florida to make a personal injury claim. It's essential to speak with an attorney to see if you are eligible to claim. They will be able to advise you on your unique circumstances and whether you have a claim. However, you should not rush to claim straight away. It's advisable to wait so that you can assess the full extent of your injuries and how much your treatment costs before you move on to speak with an attorney.

What Are the Steps Involved in Filing A Personal Injury Claim?

There are several steps involved in making a personal injury claim once you understand the extent of your injuries and the costs incurred. Speak with an attorney with experience in personal injury claims as soon as possible. They will be able to advise whether you have a case. If you are eligible to make a claim, your attorney will need as much information as possible. The information you will need to provide includes the following:

• The details of the accident

• Why you believe your accident was due to someone's negligence

• Any medical treatment you had

• Any evidence you have to support your claim.

About Mitchell L. Feldman

With over two decades of experience in personal injury litigation, Mitchell L. Feldman believes in advocating for victims of personal injury so they can rebuild their lives. He founded Feldman Legal Group to help the injured and to support workers in matters of employment law in the states of Florida and Georgia.

