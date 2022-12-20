Individuals represented by skilled attorneys have a greater chance of success says Neale & Fhima

DANA POINT, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers who have taken their defective vehicle in for repairs several times often wonder when to hire a lawyer for a lemon law claim. At some point, it's time to look to the legal system to remedy your situation.

Knowing when to hire a lawyer for a lemon law claim is dependent on several factors. These include:

Does the defect negatively affect the use, value, or safety of your vehicle? Were the repairs to the vehicle made under the manufacturer's warranty. If you own a used car, do you have a transferred new car warranty, certified pre-owned warranty, or lemon law buyback warranty? Have you made several repair attempts with no success?

If you can answer "yes" to the above questions, you likely have a successful lemon law claim and should hire a skilled attorney to represent you.

"We've negotiated successfully on behalf of over a thousand clients who were frustrated because their vehicles spent more time at the repair shop than on the road," said Attorney Aaron Fhima, owner of Neale & Fhima, APC law firm. "Clients can either get a replacement vehicle at no cost from the manufacturer, or we can force the manufacturer to buy back the defective car, truck or SUV. Or if the client prefers, they can keep their car and accept a cash settlement."

Common mechanical and electrical defects that lead to lemon law claims include defective transmission, electrical problems, , defective navigation or sound systems, engine problems, and a whole host of other defects are typically covered by the California lemon law. If a person is uncertain about whether their car's defect qualifies, the best thing to do is speak to an experienced lemon law attorney.

Contact a Skilled Lemon Law Attorney

The statute of limitations to file a lemon law claim is four (4) years from the date a consumer knew or should have known that the vehicle was a lemon. But that doesn't mean you can't file a successful lemon law claim for a vehicle that's more than 4 years old. A skilled lemon law attorney can often find ways to qualify older vehicles.

