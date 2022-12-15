A skilled Irvine attorney knows how to make the law work in your favor says Neale & Fhima

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've been injured in a car crash, slipped on a wet floor in a grocery store, or tripped over a dangerous condition on another's property you may be wondering whether and when to hire a personal injury lawyer.

There are several factors to keep in mind when making this decision. Consider the following:

Studies show that injury victims often receive higher payouts when represented by an attorney than do individuals trying to represent themselves in the legal system.

Hiring a personal injury lawyer can help you avoid phone calls and letters from insurance companies because all communication can be routed through your attorney.

Hiring a personal injury lawyer enables you to focus on your medical recovery while your attorney handles the legal heavy lifting.

In personal injury claims, attorneys often work on contingency, which means their legal fees are paid by the defendant as part of a settlement agreement.

"The law is complicated and nuanced, and having an effective lawyer by your side is the best way to ensure your chances of success," said Attorney Aaron Fhima, owner of Neale & Fhima, APC law firm. "You don't want to be out-maneuvered by insurance companies whose goal is to get victims to settle for as little money as possible."

There's a lot to gain and little to lose by hiring a personal injury lawyer to represent you. This is especially true if there are complicated or vague areas of the law involved in your claim. For example, if liability or fault are in question in your case, a skilled and experienced personal injury lawyer can find ways to prove your claim using statutes, case law, surveillance video, witness statements, electronic data, and crash scene investigators. A law firm can also hire expert witnesses, if needed.

Finding the Best Personal Injury Lawyer

As with many things in life, the best way to find a top-notch personal injury lawyer is to comparison shop. Spend time speaking with the attorney directly and reading, client testimonials, and client reviews. Find out what other consumers think about the services they received from a law firm. Also, look at a firm's case results and see if they have a winning track record.

About Neale & Fhima, APC

Our law firm handles personal injury cases throughout Southern California. With offices in Irvine, Dana Point, San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco, Neale & Fhima, APC focuses on unique legal solutions and exceptional client service. Attorney Aaron Fhima has many years of experience in aggressively representing injury accident victims.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Neale & Fhima