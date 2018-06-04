When to Push and When to Rest When Student Loans Are on the Line, Sickness Advice From Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There are times in a student's life where he or she may feel that missing a class is not an option, and that student may be right. But at the cost of an individual's health, missing a class may be the better option long term. For people attending college on student loans, it can be an even harder choice. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, has some tips on balancing the need to succeed in classes with not pushing the limits on health, so that worst case scenarios like failed courses due to health issues can be avoided.

Knowing when to stay home and when to attend class even when sick can be tricky. If an individual is feeling a little under the weather, he or she might take some over the counter medicine to keep it under control, and could still easily attend a course. Students might have to take extra care to make sure they're taking proper notes to review later, but it's manageable. However, having a fever and more moderate to severe symptoms may be enough to cause someone to stay home. If a fever is present or even twenty-four hours after a fever breaks, the illness is considered contagious and, to avoid potentially infecting others, it might be better to rest at home. Resting at home instead of stressing about how to handle a class while sick may also shorten the recovery time needed.

"It can be hard to just force yourself to sit and rest when needed, but it's better than getting everyone around you sick, too. It's not just for the benefits of others to take care of yourself when you're sick, though. If not careful, and someone has something like the flu, not taking it seriously can have devastating long-term effects," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial.

While not a typical experience, extended sickness can affect and hinder those on student loans due to too many missed classes or failed assignments because of being unable to retain or understand information. Illnesses aren't always avoidable, and less desirable events can happen and take things beyond an individual's control. Ameritech Financial assists students with federal student loans to apply for income-driven repayment programs to potentially get their payments lowered and maybe even on track for student loan forgiveness, whatever a person's personal health may be.

"Our services are done over the phone, which can make it more convenient for people who have long-term issues. Ameritech Financial exists to help people in the ways it can, so they can have more opportunity to focus on what is more important, like their health," said Knickerbocker.

