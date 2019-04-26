When to Repair Your Residential HVAC and When to Replace

"If you expect your HVAC to last several more years, even expensive repairs can be a good investment," said Joseph Giannone, owner of Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning. "But spending hundreds of dollars to repair an old and inefficient system usually isn't worth it in the long run. A new energy-efficient HVAC might be the more expensive option right now, but you'll save money over time."

The age of the heating and cooling system is one of the most important factors to consider. Modern HVAC units generally last 10-15 years. If your system is 10 years or older, replacement is usually the better option. A new unit will offer improved energy efficiency, lowering utility bills. It will also require less maintenance and repair.

If your HVAC runs frequently, is noisy, or requires frequent expensive repairs, or if you've noticed an increase in your heating or cooling bill, Giannone suggests some simple DIY maintenance. Changing the air filter, cleaning the registers, clearing debris around outside units or replacing an old thermostat can significantly improve the performance of your HVAC.

If there's no DIY fix, a professional inspection is the recommended next step. An experienced service expert can assess the current state of your unit and offer information on multiple options, depending on value, comfort, convenience and personal circumstances. For example, if you're close to retirement, it might make sense to invest in a new HVAC now before your financial situation changes. If you plan to sell your house soon, you'll probably want to make repairs.

"While there's no simple formula that works for everyone, there are guidelines to help you make this tough decision," Giannone said. "If your HVAC isn't keeping your home cool, or it's costing you more and more money to operate it, check with a licensed professional who can discuss all the options that are available. The ultimate goal is to keep you and your family comfortable and find a solution that offers the best value."

For more information on whether to replace or repair your HVAC system, contact Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning at (215) 383-2956 or visit www.CallJG.com.

About Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

Joseph Giannone Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is a family-owned and operated business providing the Philadelphia area with high-quality plumbing and HVAC services. Our team of technicians is well-trained, insured, and always guarantees you the best work possible. We always go the extra mile for our customers, even providing same-day emergency service so we can attend to any of your plumbing, air conditioning, and heating needs at any time. Located in the Philadelphia area, we service customers throughout the city and in the surrounding areas. For more information, call (215) 383-2956 or visit www.calljg.com.

