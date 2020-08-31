'WHEN WE LAST SPOKE' in Theaters Nationwide for an Exclusive Two Night Showing on October 27 & 29

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WHEN WE LAST SPOKE will debut in select cinemas nationwide for an exclusive two night showing Tuesday, October 27 and Thursday, October 29 at 7 p.m. local time. A heartwarming tale of family, friendship and forgiveness, WHEN WE LAST SPOKE follows the lovable and nutty Cranbourne family on a journey through the ups and downs of their unexpected situation. Cast includes Corbin Bernsen ("Psych," "L.A. Law"), Melissa Gilbert ("Little House on the Prairie"), Darby Camp ("Big Little Lies," THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES), Chandler Head (THE GLASS CASTLE) and Academy Award-winning actress Cloris Leachman (I CAN ONLY IMAGINE, THE LAST PICTURE SHOW).

"We're so glad that theaters are back. This is a perfect film for families to view together in a movie theater setting," said producer Rick Eldridge. "I can't think of a more appropriate movie to remind families of the joy of being together and a time when life was a bit simpler."

"Fathom is delighted to bring this loveable family to the big screen," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "The perfect mixture of both heartwarming storytelling and humor that make it a 'must see' cinema event."

In 1967, life for Juliet and Evangeline changes quickly after their father James departs to fight in the Vietnam War and their mother, who feels ill-equipped to raise two daughters alone, leaves them with their grandparents, Walt and Ruby, to pursue her own singing career. Together, the family learns how to overcome heartbreak and uncertainty by holding tight to the most important aspects of life – family, friends, love and forgiveness.

Inspired by the novel from Marci Henna, director Joanne Hock and screenplay writers Rick Eldridge and Jimmy Hager, WHEN WE LAST SPOKE will leave audiences grateful for the gift of family, the relief of laughter and with a newfound appreciation for the often kooky relationships with friends and family.

About ReelWorks Studios :

ReelWorks Studios, LLC was founded by Rick Eldridge in August of 2009 as a production services and distribution management company. Business offices are located in Charlotte, North Carolina with representation and offices in Santa Monica, California. CEO, Rick Eldridge, has been in the entertainment business for over 35 years as a producer, director, musician and creative visionary. The company now has over 100 titles under management comprised of feature film, television programming and digital media. Get all the latest news from ReelWorks at https://reelworks.net/

About Marci Henna :

Marci Henna grew up near Austin, Texas where she graduated from the University of Texas with a B.A. in English. As a child, she lived with the Wakamba in Kenya, East Africa, in Santa Fe, New Mexico and in various Texas cities. For twenty years, she served on the executive committee of the Dell Children's Medical Center Foundation, on the James Dick Foundation (for the International Festival-Institute at Round Top, Texas) and on the boards of other nonprofits. She and her husband, Louis, have four beautiful children, two roly-poly dogs and reside in Austin, Texas and Santa Fe, New Mexico. For more information, visit www.firesidetexas.com .

About Fathom Events :

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L)., Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com .

