When Welcomes Tara Conger to Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When , the leading platform for transforming post-employment support, is excited to announce the appointment of Tara Conger to its Board of Directors. As a leader in Human Resources strategy and business transformation, Conger brings decades of expertise to help drive When's mission to revolutionize how companies support employees through career transitions.

"Tara's track record of scaling and transforming PEOs and HR technology companies makes her an invaluable addition to our board," said Andy Hamilton, CEO and Co-Founder of When. "Her deep understanding of the HR landscape will be instrumental as we expand our impact on how companies support transitioning employees."

Conger is the founder of Conger Consulting and a seasoned CEO in the HR space. Her career spans successful leadership in scaling organizations, driving operational excellence, and fostering cultures of innovation. A former board member of NAPEO , she is recognized for her expertise in mergers and acquisitions, client retention, and strategic growth. Her leadership approach aligns with When's mission to transform employee transitions into opportunities for both organizations and individuals.

"I've seen firsthand how critical PEOs and HR solutions are to the success of businesses," said Conger. "Joining When's Board is an exciting opportunity to contribute to improving the post-employment experience for both employers and employees, and I look forward to helping shape their innovative solutions for the evolving workplace."

Conger joins an esteemed board that includes Gabe Greenbaum of B Capital Group and Jeff Maters of Network Ventures . Together, they strengthen When's position as a leader in reimagining employee transitions, healthcare and severance benefits.

This announcement underscores When's commitment to advancing its platform to meet the needs of businesses navigating an ever-changing workforce landscape. Conger's insights and leadership will be pivotal as the company expands its reach and impact across industries.

About When

When is an offboarding and severance solution that leverages AI technology to transform the exit process into a positive, brand-enhancing experience for employees while mitigating health insurance risks and costs for employers. When helps companies save money while ensuring a smooth transition for departing employees. With a user-friendly marketplace and concierge support, When partners with HR to elevate the exit process and provide value to both employers and employees - because last impressions are lasting impressions. More information is available at https://www.forwhen.com/.

SOURCE When