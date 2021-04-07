When Will the Pandemic End? Astrologer Tatiana Borsch, Who Predicted the 2020 Crises, Shares Her Forecast

MOSCOW, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The virus that hit us hard is here until at least the Fall or even the end of year, according to Russian astrologer Tatiana Borsch.

In her 2021 forecast, she predicted this year starting with January to March will be challenging. That's when the second coronavirus wave hit with the reintroduction of a world-wide lock-down having a negative impact on society and the economy. It also led to countless protests and clashes with police around the world.

If you've ever wondered what it's like to forecast the future, An Astrologer's Notes is for you. Borsch shares her personal experiences and insights working as a professional astrologer for more than 30 years.

"Other critical periods to watch this year are May to the first half of July and December to January 2022. We can witness a reemergence of old problems and even an uprise of new ones," said Borsch.

Borsch is a popular Russian astrologer known for her accurate predictions. She accurately predicted the current global economic crisis and sudden events of 2020 in a 2019 SWAAY Magazine article.

"I was called the most depressing astrologer ever, but you should replace the word 'depressed' with 'realistic.'" Of course, everyone prefers to hear only positive predictions. My job is to tell it like it is and not sugarcoat it," said Borsch.

A good astrologer warns about possible challenges, while suggesting solutions. That's what she has been doing with her extensive astrological practice and writing career. Her books include the Complete Horoscope of annual astrological forecasts and recently published An Astrologer's Notes.

But not everything in her predictions is doom and gloom. Borsch has already started her new book Complete Horoscope 2022, which would be out this summer, and sees that next year will be more favorable.

In her recent article How Does Horoscope Work: The Astrologer's Insights, dedicated to International Astrology Day, Borsch gives her insights for 2022 while answering some popular astrology questions.

"Once we finish 2021, the first half of 2022 will bring more favorable conditions. The world will start to recover. However, the second part of 2022 looks a bit tense. International relations may be strained. There will be another round of escalation in the world," said Borsch.

The world is going through a crucial transitional period and 2020 marked the final year of the Age of Pisces and 2021 as the first year of the Age of Aquarius.

"We are witnessing the birth of a new world. Birth is always a painful process, and a mother's body undergoes significant changes, but the fact remains that birth is also a great joy for parents and loved ones. The same can be said for this period," said Borsch.

Children born at the end of 2020 and at the beginning of 2021 will show unusual abilities and the skies will grant them talents of scientists and inventors. With time they will become true initiators of progress in their fields.

"These will be the real Indigo children that are clever, spiritually developed and talented," she said.

The Age of Aquarius also brings a significant change in values, and how individuals treat each other. Today, many people value money and judge others on their wealth. The Age of Aquarius brings a different energy to the world. It validates the triumph of thought and the spirit rather than the power of money.

"During this new period, people will value other individuals and their potential. It is also associated with turbulent global developments, a revolution in the economy, culture, with new views on religion and relationships," said Borsch.

Meet Astrologer & Author Tatiana Borsch

Tatiana is also the founder of the AstraArt production company, which created more than 150 documentary films since 2002. She has received numerous awards for films broadcasted across Russia and other countries.

Her recent book An Astrologer's Notes: Real-life stories on how the stars shape our lives is available at all online bookstores.

Tatiana offers free weekly horoscopes on Instagram and Facebook.

