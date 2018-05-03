When Women Speak Up at the Cannes Film Festival 2018: Welcome to the Worth It Show by L'Oréal Paris

Click here to view the full version

Open to the public, from May 8th to May 14th every night at 8:30 p.m, join Ophélie Meunier, the new star of French television, for a Cannes talk-show to honour women's empowerment in cinema, beauty and beyond. An entertainment-packed half hour starring the brand's talented actress ambassadors, makeup artists and personalities at Cannes 2018.

SHOUT OUT 'WORTH IT': THE SHOW TO EMPOWER WOMEN

Since the societal shift for women in the film industry, for L'Oréal Paris, this 71st edition of Cannes would never be the same. The brand, making beauty to empower women for over 40 years, creates a public facing talk-show beyond the glamorous red carpet images. A platform to share the real people and stories behind the picture-perfection and inspire women everywhere to triumph in self-worth.

TONIGHT, ON THE WORTH IT SHOW!

Join Ophélie Meunier for the Worth It Show! After her meteoric rise, the current face of French television is a committed women defending today's societal causes. Every night, the intrepid presenter reveals the real women behind the stars of the festival.

PROGRAM: Ophélie Meunier meets L'Oréal Paris' actress and actor ambassadors to discuss navigating their careers, upcoming projects, a secret talent to the world, plus much more:

May 8th Isabelle Adjani - the rebel French screen icon who has just joined the L'Oréal Paris family

May 9th Julianne Moore & Leila Behkti - the Academy Award-winning actress and activist will be joined by the French cinema sweetheart

May 10th Deepika Padukone - the Bollywood superstar

May 11th Aja Naomi King - the influential young star rising

May 12th Aishwarya Rai & Helen Mirren - the ultimate Indian Goddess will be joined by the unconditional queen

May 13th Nicolaj Coster-Waldau- the discrete but irresistible new hero

May 14th Jane Fonda - the screen icon

The L'Oréal Paris family will be joined by more celebrities from cinema and beyond for an exclusive program of seven days of consecutive shows. An unmissable live rendez-vous featuring a series of impactful talks and disruptive video segments fusing beauty with cinema, confessions with performances, with women who inspire. Everything united to make this Cannes Film Festival one for women's empowerment.

Find out each show's lineup of guests and entertainment, day-by-day during the festival!

The Worth It Show by L'Oréal Paris, LIVE FROM CANNES.

From May 8th to May 14th. At 8.30 pm. Martinez Hotel Beach. Open to the public.

Stay tuned @lorealmakeup

Watch live on L'Oréal Paris Facebook page

