Where Commercial-Grade Performance Meets Affordability: Fusion3 Launches New F200 3D Printer

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In launching its F200 3D Printer, Fusion3 is making commercial-grade performance affordable for advanced hobbyists and "prosumers." Priced at $3,299, this all-new 3D printer offers the same industry-leading material capability, precision, enhanced print quality, and speed that Fusion3 is known for. Like all Fusion3 printers, the F200 is designed, manufactured, and assembled in Greensboro, NC.

"As proud supporters of American manufacturing, we are dedicated to producing affordable, high-performance printers that surpass the quality standards of our international competitors, said Kate Padgett, Founder, CEO, and CTO of Fusion3. "Our all-new F200 exemplifies this commitment."

By addressing the most common limitations of hobbyist models head-on, the F200 3D printer allows users to print medium to large parts with high-temperature materials like ABS, ASA, Nylon, and polycarbonate plastics. Unlike other consumer models that require chemically modified versions of these materials for successful printing, the F200 can print unmodified varieties to ensure superior strength and thermal performance. It also meets rigorous security standards like TAA and Section 889 compliance found in commercial-grade 3D printers. Additionally, the F200 includes:

High-Temperature Performance: Withstands a maximum bed temperature of 140°C (284°F), a print-head temperature of 320°C (608°F), and a chamber temperature of 70°C (158°F). The F200's high-temperature durability makes it compatible with more than 150 engineering-grade materials—far exceeding the limits of traditional hobbyist printers.

Withstands a maximum bed temperature of 140°C (284°F), a print-head temperature of 320°C (608°F), and a chamber temperature of 70°C (158°F). The F200's high-temperature durability makes it compatible with more than 150 engineering-grade materials—far exceeding the limits of traditional hobbyist printers.

Security-Focused Architecture: Operates without cloud connectivity services or internet access—ensuring users' valuable data and intellectual property stays within their local network and on their controlled devices.

Operates without cloud connectivity services or internet access—ensuring users' valuable data and intellectual property stays within their local network and on their controlled devices.

Advanced Toolhead Technology: Uses a direct drive extruder for improved filament flow and greater output accuracy. Powerful dual-side cooling ensures uniform air distribution across the build area at high speeds to accommodate both low- and high-temperature materials.

Uses a direct drive extruder for improved filament flow and greater output accuracy. Powerful dual-side cooling ensures uniform air distribution across the build area at high speeds to accommodate both low- and high-temperature materials.

Superior Print Speeds: Leverages advanced firmware capabilities such as input shaping and pressure advance to achieve speeds up to 250+mm/s without compromising print quality.

Leverages advanced firmware capabilities such as input shaping and pressure advance to achieve speeds up to 250+mm/s without compromising print quality.

Advanced Ease-of-Use Features: Features onboard AI-based print surveillance and fault detection that operate without internet or cloud connectivity. Includes advanced bed leveling and first-layer calibration routines for optimal print adhesion and accuracy. With a stable internet connection, optional push notifications alert users when issues are detected.

Features onboard AI-based print surveillance and fault detection that operate without internet or cloud connectivity. Includes advanced bed leveling and first-layer calibration routines for optimal print adhesion and accuracy. With a stable internet connection, optional push notifications alert users when issues are detected.

Emissions Management: Employs a carbon+HEPA filter system that recirculates air within the print chamber without venting it outside. This process regulates fumes and Ultrafine Particles (UFPs) and reduces Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) by 95%+.

Employs a carbon+HEPA filter system that recirculates air within the print chamber without venting it outside. This process regulates fumes and Ultrafine Particles (UFPs) and reduces Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) by 95%+.

Robust Mechanical Design: Features a welded steel chassis and all-metal motion systems on all axes. Linear rails are used on all axes for enhanced precision, stiffness, and robustness.

In addition to advanced hobbyists and "prosumers," the F200 will also benefit small businesses and educational institutions that require professional-grade production capabilities and intuitive operation at a competitive price point.

To learn more about the F200 and to place an order, visit: Our Kickstarter Page

About Fusion3

Located in Greensboro, NC, Fusion3 is a leading manufacturer of commercial-grade, USA-made 3D printers designed to meet the demanding specifications of businesses and educational institutions worldwide. The company has successfully developed five models, including its latest F200 3D printer. As a pioneer in 3D printing solutions for professional use, Fusion3 helps industry leaders in business, education, aerospace and defense, automotive, and energy seamlessly integrate 3D printing into their workflows. For more information, visit: https://www.fusion3design.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

