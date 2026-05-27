Where Deer Camp Meets Main Street: MeatEater Opens Edina Retail Store

The brand's first store in Minnesota will open in August 2026, inviting hunters, anglers and conservationists to gather, gear up and learn

EDINA, Minn., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MeatEater, Inc. ("MeatEater"), one of America's leading outdoor lifestyle and consumer products companies, is proud to announce the opening of its third MeatEater-branded retail store, at the 50th and France shopping center in Edina, Minnesota. The store will open in August 2026, with a grand opening date and associated events to be announced.

Following the successful launch of its MeatEater Flagship store in its headquarters of Bozeman, MT in 2024 and its second location at The Corners of Brookfield outside Milwaukee in 2025, the Edina location marks MeatEater's next step in connecting directly with its growing community of hunters, anglers and conservation-minded outdoor adventurers throughout the Upper Midwest. This immersive retail experience will bring together MeatEater's content-driven storytelling, high-performance gear and a deep respect for the natural world. This new location also joins the MeatEater family's First Lite Flagship store, which opened in Hailey, ID, in 2022. First Lite is the premium technical hunting apparel brand owned by MeatEater.

"Minnesota's outdoor heritage isn't an accident," said MeatEater Founder and Chief Creative Officer Steven Rinella. "It was built by hunters and anglers who supported conservation, did the habitat work and showed up for wildlife when it mattered. We want this store to be part of that — a place where people come to gear up, sure, but also to talk about the land and water and how we can preserve our lifestyles for future generations."

Unique Product Offerings

The new store will feature a curated assortment of products from across MeatEater's family of brands, including:

MeatEater-branded products, including branded logo wear, hard goods, books, games and food products

First Lite (technical hunting apparel)

FHF Gear (hunting, fishing and tactical accessories)

Phelps Game Calls

Dave Smith Decoys (DSD)

Additionally, there will be exclusive merchandise, seasonal product assortments and educational experiences tailored to the local hunting and fishing community.

The Edina location will also host in-store events, conservation-focused programming, gear demonstrations and appearances from MeatEater personalities throughout the year. Designed to reflect the grit, authenticity and heritage of the brand, the store will serve as both a retail destination and a gathering place for the outdoor community.

"This is the next chapter in our omni-channel strategy," said Kevin Eskridge, MeatEater Chief Commercial Officer. "Our stores are where the full MeatEater portfolio comes to life — First Lite, FHF, Phelps and DSD all under one roof, alongside the content and personalities our fans already know. Edina lets us bring that experience to a part of the country with one of the deepest outdoor traditions anywhere."

Commitment to the Minnesota Outdoors Community

Conveniently located in the heart of Edina at 3924 50th Street, the store provides easy access for customers across the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area and sits within a region known for its strong traditions in deer hunting, waterfowl hunting, upland bird hunting, fishing and conservation stewardship.

"Minnesota's outdoors heritage is second to none, and places like the Boundary Waters are at the heart of what makes this state iconic for hunters, anglers, paddlers and anyone who loves wild country," said Lukas Leaf, Executive Director for Sportsmen for the Boundary Waters. "At a time when these landscapes face increasing threats, partnerships like the one between Sportsmen for the Boundary Waters and MeatEater matter more than ever. Why? Because they bring more people into the fight for the woods, waters, critters and opportunities we cherish. We're excited to see MeatEater investing in Minnesota and creating a space where the outdoor community can gather, connect and take action in the name of conservation."

Additional details, including grand opening events and seasonal programming, will be announced on the MeatEater Instagram.

ABOUT MEATEATER, INC.

MeatEater, Inc. is an outdoor lifestyle media and consumer products company founded by renowned writer and TV/podcast personality Steven Rinella. Host of the long-running TV series MeatEater and The MeatEater Podcast, Rinella has gained wide popularity with hunters, anglers, and others through his passion for outdoor adventure and wild foods, as well as his strong commitment to conservation. With the belief that a deeper understanding of the natural world enriches all of our lives, MeatEater brings together leading influencers in the categories of hunting, fishing, wild foods, and conservation to provide a community of fans with premium content, apparel, equipment, and experiences. MeatEater, Inc. is the parent company of First Lite (technical hunting apparel), FHF Gear (outdoor accessories), Phelps Game Calls, and Dave Smith Decoys. MeatEater's video content is distributed via Netflix; Outdoor Sportsman Group cable networks; YouTube; its website www.themeateater.com; its own free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel on Samsung TV, Amazon, Roku, Dish, Vizio; and numerous ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) platforms including Samsung, Vizio, Roku, Pluto TV, Tubi, Sling TV, and Amazon Prime Video. The company is based in Bozeman, MT.

Megan Hoffman

406-672-1473

[email protected]

themeateater.com

SOURCE MeatEater