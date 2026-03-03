Where Design Meets Strategy: Somerled Celebrates Milestone 2025 Growth and Expands National Footprint as Strategic STR Design Demand Accelerates

ALPINE, Utah, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Somerled, the short-term rental (STR) design and strategy firm redefining how design drives performance, is celebrating a milestone year of growth in 2025, marked by national expansion, deepened partnerships, and record-setting creative output across the U.S.

The STR market becomes increasingly crowded, with supply rising and performance varying widely between properties in the same location. Somerled helps owners and investors avoid the "race to the bottom" by positioning strategic design as one of the fastest, most reliable ways to stand out, justify higher rates, and capture demand. Somerled's clients see a 30% to 50% increase in revenue after working with the team, driven by a repeatable, data-informed methodology grounded in guest behavior and market insights.

Since its founding in 2022, Somerled has completed more than 1,500 design projects and expanded into all 50 states. "Most spaces are designed to look good," said Bri West, Co-Founder of Somerled. "We built Somerled to close the performance gap where research and strategy lead, design follows, and every decision has a job: help properties book faster, earn more, and stand out among competition."

Co-founded by Bri West and Jordan McDonough, Somerled blends investor-minded market research with experiential, brand-forward design, positioning design as a strategic lever for brand differentiation and ROI – not just aesthetic appeal.

By the Numbers: Somerled's 2025 Impact

In its biggest year to date, Somerled scaled both creative output and operational support to meet rising national demand, delivering:

615 STR designs completed

251 branding projects launched

Projects delivered in 295 cities nationwide

Top markets: Broken Bow, Oklahoma; The Poconos; The Florida Panhandle

100+ hires across design, operations, project management and client success

100,000+ miles traveled for on-site installations

1,571,357 square feet designed

202 couples retreat designs (the firm's most-requested category)

Most-requested guest amenity: Fire pits

Strategic Partnerships Extend STR-Focused Design

In 2025, Somerled expanded its presence within the STR and real estate ecosystem through partnerships aimed at improving operator efficiency, guest conversion and long-term asset performance.

Custom Neon x Somerled: Hospitality-grade LED signage designed to increase listing differentiation and social sharing.

Hospitality-grade LED signage designed to increase listing differentiation and social sharing. Sage & Rose x Somerled: An art provider focused on vacation-rental-ready print s that arrive framed, ready to hang, and built for guest traffic.

An art provider focused on vacation-rental-ready print that arrive framed, ready to hang, and built for guest traffic. Wayfair Professional x Somerled: A furnishings and amenities collection focused on durability, guest comfort and ease of replacement for hospitality-driven portfolios.

A furnishings and amenities collection focused on durability, guest comfort and ease of replacement for hospitality-driven portfolios. Master Spas x Somerled: A leading manufacturer of premium hot tubs and swim spas known for performance, durability, and energy efficiency. The partnership integrates high-quality spa installations that enhance outdoor amenities and guest appeal.

A leading manufacturer of premium hot tubs and swim spas known for performance, durability, and energy efficiency. The partnership integrates high-quality spa installations that enhance outdoor amenities and guest appeal. Cowboy Pools x Somerled: Cowboy Pools designs and fabricates customizable, design-forward stock tank pools that offer a compact, visually distinctive alternative to traditional pools. The collaboration brings scalable, experience-driven water features to STR properties.

Cowboy Pools designs and fabricates customizable, design-forward stock tank pools that offer a compact, visually distinctive alternative to traditional pools. The collaboration brings scalable, experience-driven water features to STR properties. Minoan x Somerled: A hospitality procurement platform that connects property owners with brand-direct pricing across furniture, décor, and home essentials. Through this partnership, Somerled clients gain access to streamlined ordering and preferred trade pricing from top consumer brands.

Strategic Team Growth Strengthens Leadership and National Scale

In 2025, Somerled expanded from 43 to 136 team members, more than tripling its workforce to meet accelerating demand. The growth was not only creative; it was structural. The firm made significant investments in leadership, operations, and internal infrastructure to support quality control, client experience and long-term scalability.

Key home office hires included Chief Operating Officer Steph Byrnes, Chief Revenue Officer Leann Capraro, a dedicated HR manager, finance manager, and installation director, formalizing executive oversight across operations, revenue strategy, people development, financial management and field execution. In tandem, Somerled established new dedicated HR and Finance departments, strengthening compliance, reporting, performance management and organizational structure.

"This year was about building the backbone of the company," West said. "We've proven the demand for strategy-led STR design. Now we're building the infrastructure to support it at scale without compromising quality."

The expansion supports enhanced quality checks, tighter execution standards, improved client communication and more consistent project delivery nationwide. As a female-founded, remote-first company, Somerled continues to pair performance culture with distributed flexibility proving that high standards and scalable growth are not mutually exclusive.

Looking ahead to 2026, Somerled plans to further mature its executive leadership with the addition of a Chief Executive Officer and Chief Experience Officer.

With strengthened leadership and a refined operational model, Somerled enters its next chapter positioned not only for growth but for disciplined, performance-driven scale.

For more information about Somerled and its strategic approach to short-term rental design, visit somerleddesigns.com.

ABOUT SOMERLED

Founded in 2022, Somerled is a short-term rental (STR) design and strategy studio where design meets strategy. Guided by data and vision, the firm has designed 1,500+ vacation rentals and helped clients increase revenue by 30–50% through guest-first, market-informed design. Led by co-founders Bri West, an STR investor and marketing strategist, and Jordan McDonough, an experienced interior designer, Somerled blends research with experiential design to create guest-centered spaces that deliver memorable experiences and measurable ROI. Learn more at somerleddesigns.com.

