'Where Do the Homeless Dwell?' Asks Long Island Musician

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer-songwriter Drew Velting is using music as a way to connect with Long Island's homeless community. The roots-oriented musician is set to release the title track of his debut EP Where Do the Homeless Dwell? and will perform at area homeless shelters, soup kitchens and community outreach centers in mid-November to support National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week (Nov. 16-24).

"Where Do the Homeless Dwell?" album cover. Photo by Zoe VandeWater Singer-songwriter Drew Velting. Photo by John Bruno

Velting wrote the song to draw attention to the struggles and unmet needs of homeless people. Partnering with regional and national advocacy organizations, he hopes his concert series will bring joy and comfort to those in need. "Music clearly can't make up for a lack of affordable housing in our communities," said Velting, "but it can create a brief refuge for some." All proceeds from the single and EP will be donated to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans.

"Drew Velting writes moving, beautiful songs that address contemporary social issues," said Dave Sear, host and producer of WNYC's Folk Music Almanac, "He is a gifted storyteller and musician, carrying forward the legacy of songwriters like Bob Dylan, Phil Ochs and Tom Paxton."

The National Coalition for Homeless Veterans said, "From Bob Dylan to James Brown, music has always been an effective vehicle to highlight pressing social issues. Drew continues that tradition with his hauntingly beautiful work that gives the listener a view on what it truly means to be homeless."

Tour Dates:

Nov. 12 – Helping Hand Rescue Mission (Huntington Station, NY)

Nov. 18 – Mary Brennan INN Soup Kitchen (Hempstead, NY)

Nov. 19 – Pax Christi Hospitality Center (Port Jefferson, NY)

Nov. 20 – Bread & More Soup Kitchen, First Congregational Church (Riverhead, NY)

Nov. 25 – Brentwood Family Shelter, Family Service League (Brentwood, NY)

About:

Drew Velting is an American singer-songwriter. Performing with acoustic guitar, banjo and harmonica, he is widely regarded for his rich baritone voice and genuinely soulful interpretation of music that incorporates early blues, country, folk, rhythm and blues, and rock influences.

Contact:

Drew Velting

(646) 262-1228

229024@email4pr.com

www.drewveltingmusic.com

SOURCE Drew Velting