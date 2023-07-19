WHERE FAMILIES GATHER AND TRADITIONS ARE BORN: INTRODUCING SERENITÉ PRIVATE RESIDENCE CLUB AT CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN

Situated atop 125 acres on the Northridge of Camelback Mountain with 360-degree views overlooking stunning mountains, ski slopes, and the Delaware Water Gap, Serenité is a private member's club that combines the lux amenities and services of a boutique resort with the comforts and security of your own "home-away-from-home" featuring stately-appointed, fully furnished residences.

Serenité is embracing the true spirit of the mountains with a focus on physical wellness and mental well-being with several exciting amenities:

The Pool: A 4,000 sq. ft plus luxury outdoor pool with detached lap lanes (heated all four seasons), oversized hot tub, granite fire table, and a swim deck social area.





The Pool House: features a saltwater vitality pool, sauna, multiple contrast bathing circuits, a members' lounge, and a rooftop bar and social area with stunning mountain views.





The Great Lawn: located at our Resort Core on a green space larger than a football field, Serenité members will enjoy everything from outdoor yoga and live music to firepit socials and movie nights underneath the stars.

"We're excited to have created a new way to experience vacation luxury in the Pocono Mountains," said Todd Cannon, Serenité CEO. "Serenité is perfect for families and friends who have been searching for a luxurious mountain escape — all within a quick drive. We know our members have busy lives with time constraints, so our concentration on service and concierge makes every aspect of their getaways effortless and easy."

"Serenité Private Residence Club is one of the most luxurious resort developments we have seen in a generation," said Chris Barrett, President and CEO, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

For press inquiries or to schedule a private tour of Serenité, please contact Tom Graham at 570.561.4518 or email [email protected].

Visit SereniteMembersClub.com for more information.

SOURCE Serenite Private Residence Club

