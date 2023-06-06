Where Fashion Meets Fur: Introducing FURB, A New Fashion House for Dogs and the Owners Who Spoil Them

The founder of Lulus, Colleen Winter debuts a new lifestyle brand that carves out a new niche in the pet industry that is fashionable, minimal, modern, and affordable

CHICO, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing FURB, a one-stop shop for elevated pet essentials, offering stylish and functional products made to enrich the lives of pets and their humans. The FURB collection – newly launched online – includes apparel and accessories, as well as aesthetically-pleasing and sustainable home goods from lush pet beds to hand-made dog bowls.

Each FURB item is meticulously designed and sourced to fit within the fashion-forward lifestyle of the pet parent, with chic and intentionally curated styles made using nothing but quality materials.

FURB is the brainchild of fashion industry powerhouse, Colleen Winter – founder and former CEO of Lulus. Like many others, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Winter and her team bonded even more with their pets. During this time, Winter found there was room for a different aesthetic in the pet industry, that lets dogs define their own fashionable personalities, while fitting the individual styles of pet owners and their homes. After doing extensive research and drawing on her love and expertise in the apparel market, she created a modern line of trend-setting pet products designed to take dog fashion to the next level.

"We've received an overwhelmingly positive response to FURB already – both the brand and our direct-to-consumer shopping experience, which has been amazing," said FURB founder Colleen Winter. "We constantly obsess over every detail of our products, with the aim of consistently elevating the everyday life of the fashionable pup; and their humans, of course!"

The FURB brand strives to make a positive impact by donating a portion of each sale to help dogs in need through partnerships with choice organizations related to animal welfare.

A selection of FURB products are also eco-friendly, including FURB brand dog beds, which use locally-produced linings and the brand's very own FurbFill™ technology - a 100% recycled poly-fiber crafted from plastic bottles. All items are made in small batches to help mitigate harmful production effects on the environment.

"We are so passionate about what we are creating, we just can't stop designing new things. In doing our research, we noticed there is so much to improve on in pet categories, and we are so committed to pushing the industry forward," Winter said. "FURB is a brand for dog lovers who care about fashion, aesthetics and design at a price point their owners will love, and we want to offer just that. We're only getting started."

All FURB products retail online from $8 to $100 at FURB.com. For more about FURB, follow the brand on social media @FURB.

ABOUT FURB: 

From the perfect pet essentials to home and apparel, FURB is a fashionable lifestyle brand consisting of items designed specifically for our furry friends. Thoughtful, minimal touches meet high-quality, functional designs that fit an on-trend, modern aesthetic. This is where fashion meets fur.

