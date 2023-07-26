Where Global Minds Meet: G-P Introduces Pangeo Summit Global Event Series

Kicking off October 2023, G-P's reimagined annual conference will bring together HR, technology and business leaders at exclusive events around the world to connect, learn and discuss global growth trends and technology

BOSTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY G-P (Globalization Partners), the pioneer and recognized leader in the global employment industry, known for setting the standard in global employment compliance, today announced its flagship annual conference will return as Pangeo Summit, a global series of exclusive, in-person events designed to be the preeminent forums on global growth. The invitation-only events will take place October 16 in Paris, early November in San Francisco and H1 2024 in Asia Pacific.

The Pangeo Summit series brings together senior HR, technology and business leaders to connect and discuss shaping the future of work and business through a global lens. Attendees will build meaningful connections with their peers, discuss the latest global growth trends with experts and industry leaders and learn how new technology can support their business goals.

"Leaders around the world are looking for new ways to drive innovation and growth," said Nicole Sahin, founder and CEO, G-P. "Success knows no borders and a future-fit business model requires a global mindset. We're bringing together the best and the brightest minds around the world to provide unique insights and foster much-needed conversation around global growth to tap into the power of global business transformation."

The Pangeo Summit series will feature sessions on:

  • Global Growth Technology: Unlock the Power of the Everywhere Workforce
    The Pangeo Summit opening keynote explores the promise of a new category - global growth technology - designed to disrupt traditional global hiring models and provide everything a business needs to build and manage global teams. 
  • How a Global Mindset Can Shape Business Success
    Top HR leaders discuss how the latest in SaaS and AI technology come together with a global mindset to break down barriers, solve challenges and unlock greater market opportunity and competitive advantage. 
  • Global Growth Idea Exchange 
    An interactive discussion session with peers to explore key global growth areas top of mind for business leaders. Topics include finding and attracting global talent, building a global culture and global compliance.

Get on the VIP list to attend Pangeo Summit in Paris or Pangeo Summit in San Francisco. Learn more and request an invitation here https://www.g-p.com/pangeo/

For more information on all the latest innovations in G-P's global growth platform, visit https://www.g-p.com/g-p-meridian-suite/

About G-P
G-P is the pioneer and recognized leader of the global employment industry and has delivered world-class global compliance and workforce products designed to meet the needs of growing companies since 2012. G-P's global growth platform is driven by the G-P Meridian Suite of SaaS-based global employment products. G-P helps thousands of customers build and manage teams quickly and compliantly in 180+ countries without navigating legal, tax or HR issues.

