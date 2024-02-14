Where Good Eaters Grow - Once Upon a Farm Continues to Raise Industry Standards With New Line of Organic Baby & Toddler Pantry Snacks

News provided by

Once Upon a Farm, PBC

14 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

Disrupting the baby aisle once again, Once Upon a Farm is launching a trio of organic snack perfection with their new Fruit & Veggie Puffs, Coconut Melts, and Tractor Wheels™ Toddler Soft-Baked Bars, making play-dates, park time, and lunch box packing that much easier.

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon a Farm, the leading childhood nutrition brand, today announced its exciting expansion into the baby and toddler pantry snack category. Bringing their commitment to high-quality, nutritious, and delicious food to an expanded audience, Once Upon a Farm will add three new snack lines, each with three distinct recipes to its portfolio of organic, non-GMO project verified and no-added-sugar products beginning March 2024: Fruit & Veggie Puffs, Coconut Melts, and Tractor Wheels Toddler Soft-Baked Bars.

"Having started with refrigerated, cold-pressed pouches seven years ago, consumer feedback was overwhelming in asking to bring our high standards, clean nutrition, and fresh taste to a shelf-stable snack," says Cassandra Curtis, Founder and CIO at Once Upon a Farm. "We're thrilled to offer even more ways for families to nourish their little ones with our new line of pantry snacks. We believe all food for babies and toddlers should be packed with wholesome real ingredients, taste great, and be convenient for busy parents. Our new snacks deliver on all three fronts, promoting self-feeding and important developmental milestones."

Once Upon a Farm's Organic Baby & Toddler Pantry Snacks – Fruit & Veggie Puffs, Coconut Melts, and Tractor Wheels Toddler Soft-Baked Bars – offer the same high-quality brand standards seen in their current fresh and frozen portfolio of products. The new assortment of pantry snacks will bring Once Upon a Farm quality and nutrition to every shelf, ensuring every bite helps set little ones up on a path to healthy eating with key features including simple and clean ingredient lists with no added sugar, no artificial flavors, and no juice concentrates.

Once Upon a Farm's Fruit & Veggie Puffs are the perfect first finger food for crawlers starting at 10 months old. These unsweetened, unsalted, rice-free/corn-free puffs are made with avocado oil and Sorghum, a climate-resistant and nutritious grain. Available in three delicious flavor combinations – Strawberry, Sweet Potato & Coconut; Apple, Sweet Potato & Coconut; and Mango, Carrot & Coconut – these light, airy, and dissolvable star-shaped puffs help develop fine motor skills and encourage self-feeding.

Once Upon a Farm's Coconut Melts are ideal for exploratory eaters, easily melting in their mouths and introducing them to new textures and tastes. Made with real fruit and added probiotics, these bite-sized melts are perfect for developing pincer grasps, without any artificial flavors, sweeteners, or juice concentrates. Available in Mango Ba-nilla, Strawberry Banana, and Mixed Berry flavors, the Coconut Melts are a convenient and delicious grab-and-go snack.

Once Upon a Farm's Organic Tractor Wheels Toddler Soft-Baked Bars are packed with 100% whole grain oats, real fruits and veggies. Baked into fun tractor wheel shapes, these bars are a satisfying snack for active toddlers and fit perfectly in their little hands. With three delicious flavor options – Apple, Sweet Potato & Spinach; Banana, Pumpkin & Cauliflower; and Strawberry, Pumpkin & Beet – these snacks come with five individually wrapped bars making them perfect for enjoying at home or fueling on-the-go adventures.

Once Upon a Farm's new pantry snacks are now available for preorder online at onceuponafarmorganics.com and will be in select retailers nationwide in March 2024. For product and ordering information on the Organic Baby & Toddler Pantry Snacks, click here.

This exciting new line of Organic Baby & Toddler Pantry Snacks comes on the heels of Once Upon a Farm expanding into the dairy category earlier this year with the launch of its A2/A2 Whole Milk Shakes. This past fall, Once Upon a Farm also disrupted the kid's snacking category by launching their first-ever Refrigerated Oat Bars. For more information on Once Upon a Farm, please visit onceuponafarmorganics.com.

About Once Upon a Farm
At Once Upon a Farm, Farm-Fresh Tastes Grow Here™. We're on a greater mission in providing organic, crave-worthy, snacks and meals for children of all ages. Our delicious and thoughtful recipes are crafted with only the best organic ingredients – whole fruits and veggies picked, then cold-pressed (our pouches), freshly frozen (our meals) to perfection, refrigerated oat bars, and our new line of farm fresh tasting pantry snacks – to support growing kids at every stage and milestone. All of our products are organic, non-GMO project verified, contain no added sugar, and are free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives – just simple, real, nutritious food your entire family will love.

News Releases in Similar Topics

