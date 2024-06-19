WHERE HARMONY MEETS COMMERCE: JAZZ AT THE BALLROOM FOUNDER STRIKES A NEW CHORD WITH THE LAUNCH OF LIFESTYLE BRAND SONGBOOK INK
Jun 19, 2024, 10:00 ET
Virtual product launch scheduled for July 2, 2024
SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzanne Waldowski, the visionary founder behind the esteemed non-profit Jazz at the Ballroom, is proud to introduce Songbook Ink, a new brand dedicated to capturing the timeless spirit of The Great American Songbook. This venture pays homage to classic American music, weaving its iconic tunes into a curated collection of holiday-themed products set to enchant hearts this festive season.
Songbook Ink's inaugural collection, slated for release in the fall of 2024, is a celebration of holiday traditions infused with the soulful notes of American classics. The carefully curated products, each with a holiday-themed tune to download, will be available in both select retailers and online:
- Advent Calendar – Count down to Christmas while you uncover 25 newly-recorded holiday songs in an LP-inspired advent calendar
- Musically Inspired Ornaments – Deck the halls with elegantly designed holiday ornaments featuring iconic song lyrics and graphics
- Tunes in a Glass – Sip in style with Songbook's holiday-themed wine glasses and mugs, adorned with classic American Songbook imagery
Songbook Ink products are not mere replicas of the past; they are vibrant, modern interpretations of mid-century artwork. The team designs each piece with a sense of freshness, giving a contemporary twist to the timeless aesthetic.
"Songbook Ink is a testament to the creative influence of both mid-century design and the American Songbook," said Founder, Suzanne Waldowski. "I think we've found a unique way to showcase both in our products. The music that inspired the artwork has been recorded for us by award-winning musicians, and a link to the song accompanies each item for the buyer to download, add to their playlists, and keep forever."
Songbook Ink will host a virtual product launch on Tuesday, July 2nd from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. PDT. To log onto the livestream, please visit Songbook Virtual Launch Event. If you are a retailer or journalist unable to attend but would like more information, please contact [email protected].
About Songbook Ink
Songbook Ink is a lifestyle brand that brings art, music, and whimsy to everyday life through unique products inspired by the American Songbook. Our creations are artful expressions that pay homage to classic aesthetics while embracing contemporary vibes, transforming the everyday into the extraordinary. To learn more, visit: www.songbook-ink.com Facebook: songbook-ink IG: @songbook_ink
Media Contact:
Stacie Fasola (650) 703-2753
[email protected]
SOURCE Songbook Ink
Share this article