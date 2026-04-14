WHERE IS THE SECURITY BOOTH INDUSTRY HEADED?

EL MONTE, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality, function, state regulations, and security are the paramount considerations in the niche prefab security guard booth industry, according to Jeff Crooymans, Sales Manager of B.I.G. Enterprises.

Often referred to as the Rolls Royce of the industry, B.I.G. Enterprises will never respond to a customer's inquiry with the bare minimum requirements as the starting point. Every booth is evaluated for its full security profile — from secure door hardware to bullet resistance — and every applicable state regulation is addressed.

"Not leading with the state's requirements — or worse, not considering the threat environment the booth will operate in — are the most expensive mistakes a buyer can make," Crooymans warned.

It is this expert guidance that addresses one of the industry's key issues: architects and engineers do not have the specialized knowledge needed to specify for prefab guard booths. It's not that they don't care — it is because they are taught to design large structures, not functionally secure guard booths engineered to stop real-world threats.

B.I.G. Enterprises, formed in 1963, manufactures prefab custom guard booths and protective enclosures used in mission critical, commercial, industrial, government, and high-security environments nationwide today. Known for durable construction, flexible customization, customer partnership and responsiveness, B.I.G. has built a reputation as a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable protection solutions.

This expertise includes defining the customer's needs relative to:

Site constraints (size, location)

Security threats

Electrical/low-voltage requirements

Layout and personnel needs

State-mandated features (e.g., bathrooms)

B.I.G. has also contributed eight important advancements to the industry- most of which have become industry standard since introduced by B.I.G., yet B.I.G.'s "standards" are higher than industry norms. The eight areas include:

Long-lasting HVAC



Acoustic tile drop ceilings



Comfortable flooring



Secure door hardware



Low voltage system set-up



Wiremold electrical systems



User-friendly interior shelving



Dual-insulated walls

B.I.G. Enterprises was recently acquired by VITALSpace, a leader in modular innovation. In joining this family of purpose-driven brands, B.I.G. Enterprises will continue operating under its established brand and leadership while leveraging the strength of the VITALSpace platform to accelerate innovation, expand capacity, and support long-term growth in the custom guard booth market.

"This expansion builds on a year of strong momentum," noted Mike Smith, CEO of VITALSpace. Over the past year, VITALSpace companies have expanded production capabilities, strengthened partnerships, and increased demand across justice, industrial, and healthcare markets.

The guard booth industry is ever-broadening and VP of Sales, Dave King, pointed out that B.I.G. Enterprises has led those progressions from parking lots to perimeter security and from energy and government facilities to distribution centers and now data centers. With significant growth in data center protection, a new B.I.G. plant will be opening this Spring in Georgia to respond to that demand.

Jeff Crooymans expressed his excitement about the opportunity for growth that joining with VITALSpace affords B.I.G. Enterprises. "For 18 years, I've been with the company that my grandfather built and my uncle has grown. Now my family's business is part of something much bigger. Our legacy and leadership will continue."

Visit www.bigbooth.com and www.vitalspace.com to learn more.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Gina DiMassa

[email protected]

SOURCE B.I.G. Enterprises