Where Is Your Faith The Movie and Soundtrack

MANHATTAN, N.Y., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerhouse Cast Unites for New Feature Film Where Is Your Faith?

A compelling new faith-based motion picture is set to inspire audiences with a powerful story of hope, redemption, and the unshakable strength of believing against all odds. Where Is Your Faith? features an acclaimed ensemble cast led by William L. Johnson, alongside Karen Abercrombie, Tonea Stewart, Kelly Perine, Tee Ashira, and Caryn Ward.

Blending heartfelt storytelling with unforgettable performances, Where Is Your Faith? explores the transformative power of faith when life's greatest trials threaten to overcome the human spirit. Delivering an emotional and uplifting message, the film reminds audiences that hope, courage, and unwavering faith can light the way through even the darkest moments.

Co-Produced by William L. Johnson, Tee Ashira, and Amberr Washington, Where Is Your Faith? is a collaboration between AVG Global Entertainment and King and Brown Entertainment, bringing together an exceptional creative team committed to producing inspirational, high-quality cinema with lasting impact.

Adding to the excitement is the film's highly anticipated original soundtrack, produced by Tee Ashira and William L. Johnson. Featuring inspiring, soul-stirring music that echoes the film's powerful themes of faith, hope, and perseverance, the soundtrack is poised to become an uplifting musical experience in its own right, extending the film's message far beyond the screen.

Release Information

Where Is Your Faith? will premiere on Apple TV on July 21, 2026, with additional releases planned across major digital streaming platforms throughout the remainder of 2026, making the inspirational film accessible to audiences around the world.

As anticipation continues to build, Where Is Your Faith? is positioned to be one of the year's most inspiring faith-based releases, inviting audiences everywhere to rediscover the power of belief, resilience, and purpose.

Media Contact

Allyna Sanchez AVG PR

Website: https://www.avgent.com/

Contact:

Allyna Sanchez AVG PR

***@avgent.com

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SOURCE Allyna Sanchez AVG PR