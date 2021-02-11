Where Legal Cyber Security Falls Short, Expert Explains

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A NYC area IT security consultant compares legal cyber security threats to practice in a new blog article. The informative article first lists five primary legal cyber-threats.

The author then discusses where firms fall short in policy and practice. She concludes by recommending that firms work with legal cyber security experts to strengthen their defense.

"Law firms of all sizes find themselves under attack," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "They must act now to improve their cyber defense."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Where Legal Cyber Security Falls Short."

"The 2020 ABA Legal Technology Survey Report reveals much about the attitudes and practices of firms regarding cyber security. Comparing the primary threats faced with actual security practice reveals where legal cyber security falls short."

"Cyber Security Training. While phishing attacks head the list of primary cyber-threats, just 46% of the law firms surveyed conduct cyber security training programs to protect against them."

"Backups. Less than half of the respondents employ cyber security tools that could protect them from ransomware. For example, only 40% indicated that their firm has a disaster recovery/business continuity plan."

Legal Cyber Security Experts

Less than half of all law firms have implemented the necessary measures to protect against the five primary legal cyber-threats. They run the risk of suffering a successful breach with heavy costs and reputation loss.

Consult the legal cyber security experts at eMazzanti Technologies to get started with professional cyber security policy consulting, training, and work-from-home technology. They provide a multi-layered defense against todays legal cyber security threats.

Have you Read?

How to Relate to Customers for Long-Term Success

When Digital Marketing and Privacy Meet, Something Must Give

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, providing advanced cyber security, cloud and mobile solutions, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP and NJ Business of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies