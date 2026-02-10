Where Light Becomes Art: Kichler Previews Spring 2026 Collections at KBIS

Refined materials and new lacquered finishes bring depth, warmth and dimension to more than 20 new designs on display in Booth #W673

SOLON, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kichler Lighting LLC, a leader in residential lighting and ceiling fans, is set to showcase its boldest release yet at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 17-19, 2026, Booth #W673. Rooted in craftsmanship and inspired by the interplay of light, texture and material, Kichler's Spring 2026 collections' boundaries elevate what lighting can do for a home.

Khaite Collection Preview at 2026 KBIS

With more than 20 new lighting and ceiling fan collections on display, these latest families reveal elevated designs that bring emotion, movement and artistry into every space. Layered glass, handcrafted ceramics, rich leather accents and North American Black Walnut introduce unexpected depth and texture, while sculptural silhouettes, solid brass construction and two new premium finishes — Lacquered Brass and Lacquered Bronze — underscore the brand's commitment to inspiring and intentional design.

"For over 85 years, Kichler has illuminated homes with exceptional lighting, and our 2026 release marks a new chapter of innovation and creativity," says Dan McGinty, Director of Design. "The new collections we're showing at KBIS are a testament to how we transform light into expressive design elements where every fixture has a story, and every space feels purposeful and beautiful."

Visitors to Booth #W673 will experience a curated gallery of Kichler collections that span interior lighting, ceiling fans and landscape lighting, alongside the latest introductions from sister brand Progress Lighting – also on display – highlighting the depth and versatility of the Coleto Brands portfolio.

Coming Soon: Interior Collections that Inspire

Each upcoming fixture expands the palette of design possibilities, drawing from a unique artistic influence and enabling designers and homeowners to tell stories through light. The result: striking, statement-making fixtures that feel as timeless as they are fresh.

Mikale

Inspired by the soft halo of a solar eclipse, the Mikale collection responds to the growing demand for texture and indirect illumination. The integrated LED fixture features a ceramic shade designed to glow from within, with upward lighting that highlights the textured interior. Mikale is offered in two shade profiles – a shallow silhouette for a minimal aesthetic and a traditional dome shape. A CCT switch allows users to select between two color temperatures: 3000K for a warmer light output and 5000K for a cooler tone.

Tenon

The Tenon collection blends casual and modern design through mid-century-inspired geometry and authentic materials. Available in 20- and 28-inch diameters, the integrated LED pendant incorporates genuine North American black walnut accents and refined finishes, including lacquered brass and lacquered bronze. Contrasting crossbar details and a double-stem construction reinforce the fixture's architectural profile.

Khaite

This retro-inspired collection brings luxurious mid-century sophistication to contemporary spaces through the artful use of gorgeous draping fringe in delicate champagne bronze that creates beautiful tiers of light. The Khaite collection is available in three stunning configurations, the six light version offers unique versatility with its adjustable rings, allowing you to create either a full bloom effect or stack it for a more linear presentation.

Tauri

More than a wall sconce, the Tauri collection is a sculptural statement that merges form and light with striking precision. Defined by its geometric silhouette, contrasting front strap, and richly finished metal backplate, Tauri brings modern sophistication to hallways, entryways, and accent spaces.

Coming Soon: Ceiling Fans Where Performance Meets Style

Kichler's next generation of ceiling fans combine performance with elevated design and connected technology. Featuring premium materials and refined finishes, they turn a functional fixture into a focal point.

Veetra

The Veetra Smart ceiling fan features three sculpted, aerodynamic blades and an integrated downlight suited for modern interiors. A concealed uplight and signature diamond window (available in the popular Champagne Bronze finish) introduces a soft ambient glow, while the streamlined design supports smooth, efficient operation.

Solen

The Solen Smart ceiling fan is defined by its bold proportions and layered glass elements. Large blades create a substantial visual presence, balanced by a clean, functional form. Optional translucent blades offer an additional modern design option, allowing the fixture to blend into its surroundings.

Calyx

Hand-carved solid wood blades are just the beginning when it comes to the beautiful, bold features of the Calyx Smart ceiling fan collection. An integrated, energy-efficient LED light completes the design, delivering both visual impact and reliable performance.

Visit Booth #W673 to Discover the Full Experience

Kichler welcomes designers, builders, and media to Booth #W673 to explore how light becomes art, from concept to craft. For media inquiries, interviews, or booth appointments, please contact Ella Adams, Falls & Co., [email protected] .

ABOUT KICHLER

At Kichler, we believe great lighting does more than illuminate – it transforms. Since our founding in 1938, Kichler has been committed to shaping homes and workspaces through fixtures that balance, beauty, performance and purpose. Our extensive portfolio spans interior, exterior, architectural and landscape lighting, as well as ceiling fans – all intentionally designed to enhance how spaces look, function and feel. Trusted by professionals and homeowners alike, Kichler products are rooted in thoughtful craftsmanship and enduring design, bringing warmth, clarity and character to every environment. For more information, visit www.kichler.com.

ABOUT PROGRESS LIGHTING

Progress Lighting is a leading source of residential decorative lighting solutions with thousands of fixture designs to meet the needs of any project. With more than a century of lighting technology, leadership and engineering, Progress Lighting offers high quality lighting products and solutions that deliver aesthetic appeal, stellar performance, easy installation and value to the residential new construction and renovation & remodel end markets. For more information, visit www.progresslighting.com.

ABOUT COLETO BRANDS

Coleto Brands is a dynamic collective of brands united by a commitment to enhancing spaces through design and functionality. Headlined by its flagship brands, Kichler and Progress Lighting, Coleto Brands provides residential lighting fixtures across key categories, including interior and exterior decorative lighting, bath/vanity, architectural systems and downlights, ceiling fans and landscape. For more information, visit coletobrands.com.

