Where LinkedIn Ends, Love Begins: New Entrepreneur Dating App Pairs Connection With Profit

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorene Cowan, the visionary entrepreneur behind The Experts Tribe and All Things Office Space, is excited to announce today's launch of the waiting list for her innovative new dating app, Yoke, a platform where entrepreneurs can connect with like-minded individuals for both professional and personal relationships.

Be a Boss Love a Boss Create Your Legacy Together

Yoke is designed for individuals who fit the definition of an entrepreneur: someone who owns and manages their business either part-time or full-time. Whether you own a startup or are in the process of scaling your business, Yoke welcomes you to find connections.

Yoke offers a variety of features designed to meet the unique needs of entrepreneurs seeking professional and personal connections. Users can refine their matches with a range of filters tailored to their preferences, ensuring meaningful and compatible connections. The app seamlessly balances professional networking with romantic matchmaking, allowing users to foster both types of relationships in one space. Additional features like integrated video chats and business profile sections enhance the experience, enabling users to connect more authentically while sharing their entrepreneurial journey.

Inspired by her own experiences as a businesswoman in the dating world, Cowan—a Harvard alum—explained in a recent interview the inspiration behind Yoke, stating, "I created Yoke because I believe that entrepreneurs deserve a space where they can connect with others who truly understand the demands and rewards of this lifestyle. I foresee Yoke becoming an essential platform for entrepreneurial connections, where relationships built here will fuel personal happiness and groundbreaking collaborations and ventures amongst couples."

Entrepreneur magazine's article, "Are Entrepreneurs Doomed When it Comes to Finding Love?" (Mattenson, 2019), highlights a Harp Family Institute study revealing that 80% of entrepreneurs face cash-flow issues in their new business ventures. This study also found a direct correlation between increased financial issues and reduced physical romance in relationships, indicating that many entrepreneurs may struggle in their love lives. This proves how essential a space like Yoke is, where entrepreneurs can connect and support one another while navigating the highs and lows of business ownership together.

Yoke stands out in the crowded dating app market by catering specifically to entrepreneurs. While many professionals turn to LinkedIn to connect with like-minded peers, LinkedIn isn't built for romance and actively discourages such interactions. A Forbes article (Elsesser, 2023), explains LinkedIn's stance on unwanted romantic advances underscores the gap in the market for a much-needed alternative such as the Yoke app.

The name "Yoke" reflects the traditional instrument designed to link two animals together, enabling them to work harmoniously and achieve a common goal. The purpose of the Yoke app mirrors that of the time-honored tool, symbolizing partnership and cooperation by allowing two parties to move and act as one cohesive unit.

To celebrate the launch of Yoke in advance, Cowan created National Entrepreneurial Romance Day on October 29th— a holiday created to honor entrepreneurs seeking both love and business success, reminding them that meaningful relationships can fuel both personal happiness and professional growth. With the waiting list launch today, Yoke kicks off its celebration of entrepreneurial matchmaking.

Beyond helping users find love, Yoke offers an opportunity for users to earn recurring income by acting as matchmakers themselves. Users can earn commissions by referring other entrepreneurs to the app, turning their network into a business opportunity. Top referrers can achieve higher commission rates.

Cowan says, "Your company doesn't have to go public for the public to benefit from your company's growth."

With today's waiting list launch, Yoke begins its celebration of entrepreneurial matchmaking, offering a fresh way for entrepreneurs to find both love and professional success.

