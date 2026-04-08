Where Luxury Listings Rule: Realtor.com® Identifies 13 Markets Where Seven-Figure Homes are the Norm

Nantucket leads the nation where nearly 100% of inventory exceeds $1 million, while Aspen (Rifle, Colo.) posts a staggering $59.2 million threshold for the top 1% of listings

AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a select group of U.S. markets, high-end pricing isn't just a segment of the market, but the market itself. The Realtor.com® March Luxury Housing Report highlights 13 specific areas, including Nantucket, Mass.; Aspen, Colo; and Jackson, Wyo., that operate in a pure luxury environment where more than half of all active listings are priced at $1 million or above.

This high-end concentration is set against the broader U.S. luxury housing market, which shows a seasonal firming of monthly prices, even as year-over-year figures remain slightly below 2025 levels. The national luxury threshold (90th percentile) reached nearly $1.25 million in March. While the national entry-level luxury price rose 3.7% month over month, it remains 2.9% lower than one year ago.

"The national luxury market is modestly softer, but stabilizing seasonally as it enters the spring. This month we examined a select group of resort and island destinations that operate in a separate price tier," said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com®. "In these pure luxury markets, the typical home is priced above $1 million and, in some cases, nearly everything for sale exceeds that luxury benchmark. Because the median home in these areas is already a luxury asset, the threshold for the most exclusive properties often reaches levels three to 10 times higher than the national benchmark."

National Luxury Overview: March 2026

Pricing March 2026 Monthly Change YoY Change Luxury Threshold 90th Percentile $1,249,611 3.7 % -2.9 % High-End Luxury Threshold 95th Percentile $1,997,108 0.5 % -4.9 % Ultra Luxury Threshold 99th Percentile $5,753,869 -0.2 % -3.7 % Million-Dollar Listing Share 13.1 % 1.1pp -0.4pp

Pure Luxury: Where $1 Million is Just the Baseline

The shift toward identifying these pure luxury hubs follows last month's exploration of "accessible luxury," where buyers could break into the top 10% of listings without typical high-end price tags. This month, the data turns to the opposite end of the spectrum: markets where luxury is the standard.

Nantucket, Mass., stands in a category of its own, with 99% of all active listings priced at $1 million or higher. Following closely are Vineyard Haven, Mass. (90%), and Jackson, Wyo. (68%). While coastal and mountain hubs dominate, the report also highlighted Petoskey, Mich., as an unexpected entry. With 53% of its listings priced above $1 million, the Northern Michigan resort town demonstrates how lifestyle-driven demand is creating pockets of pure luxury across the country, including in the Great Lakes region.

"These pure luxury markets are defined by geographic and structural scarcity," said Anthony Smith, senior economist at Realtor.com®. "Whether it's an island with strict building codes or a mountain valley with limited private land, supply cannot expand to meet demand. This creates an environment where luxury becomes the standard. In Rifle, Colo., a micropolitan market which encompasses Aspen, the top 1% of the market starts at $59.2 million, a figure that dwarfs the ultra-luxury thresholds of even the largest coastal powerhouses like Los Angeles or New York."

Luxury as the Norm: Markets Where Over Half of Listings Exceed $1M

Rank Area Metro/Micro Median Listing Price 10% Most Expensive Listings Start at: 5% Most Expensive Listings Start at: 1% Most Expensive Listings Start at: Average Annual Million-Dollar Listings Count Share of Million Dollar Listings 0 USA Country $415,450 $1.25M $1.20M $5.75M 134,530 13.1 % 1 Nantucket, Mass. Micro $4.08M $10.0M $12.92M $25.76M 138 99 % 2 Vineyard Haven, Mass. Micro $2.40M $8.26M $10.84M $16.36M 194 90 % 3 Jackson, Wyo.-Idaho Micro $1.75M $10.20M $18.0M $39.55M 245 68 % 4 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, Calif. Metro $1.72M $9.88M $16.26M $38.60M 437 69 % 5 Rifle, Colo. Micro $1.65M $16.81M $25.50M $59.18M 440 58 % 6 Hailey, Idaho Micro $1.44M $8.50M $13.0M $19.80M 145 62 % 7 Kapaa, Hawaii Micro $1.40M $5.89M $8.49M $14.70M 233 63 % 8 Napa, Calif. Metro $1.29M $4.98M $7.40M $15.98M 309 62 % 9 Salinas, Calif. Metro $1.24M $4.32M $8.86M $24.10M 313 62 % 10 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, Calif. Metro $1.20M $2.75M $4.20M $9.25M 291 57 % 11 Petoskey, Mich. Micro $1.11M $3.50M $3.71M $7.96M 104 53 % 12 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, Calif. Metro $1.09M $2.87M $3.87M $8.25M 342 55 % 13 Bozeman, Mont. Metro $1.01M $5.83M $8.94M $15.43M 345 51 %

(Areas with less than 500 million-dollar listings and at least a 50% share of million-dollar listings)

Extreme Highs: The Ultraluxury Ceiling

The report found that the "ceiling" for real estate varies wildly across the country. While the national 99th percentile threshold sits at roughly $5.75 million, specific resort markets reach much higher:

Rifle, Colo. (Aspen area): $59.2 million

Jackson, Wyo.: $39.5 million

Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, Calif.: $38.6 million

Nantucket, Mass.: $25.8 million

Methodology

All data in this report is sourced from Realtor.com® listing trends as of March 2026, reflecting active inventory of existing homes, including single-family residences, condos, townhomes, row homes, and co-ops. Listings reflect only those provided by MLS platforms to Realtor.com® via a listing feed. New-construction listings are excluded unless actively listed on participating MLSs.

Luxury segmentation is based on market-specific price percentiles, with the 90th percentile representing entry-level luxury, the 95th percentile marking high-end luxury, and the 99th percentile indicating ultraluxury. All calculations are based on listing prices, not final sales prices.

Metropolitan and micropolitan areas are defined using the Office of Management and Budget's OMB-2023 delineations, with Claritas 2025 household estimates used for relative comparisons. Where appropriate, we limited analysis to metros or micros with a minimum threshold of active million-dollar listings on average over the past year to ensure meaningful comparisons.

Historical listing trend data extends to July 2016, but year-over-year comparisons in this report use March 2025 as the baseline.

Luxury by the Numbers

90th percentile = Entry-level luxury (top 10% of prices)

95th percentile = High-end luxury

99th percentile = Ultraluxury (often rare or custom properties)

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor.com® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

Media contact: Emily Do, [email protected]

SOURCE Realtor.com