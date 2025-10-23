"Where Luxury Meets Growth" Panel Explores Park City's Role at the Center of a Modern Luxury Renaissance

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitruvius Built and Park City Wealth Advisors co-hosted "Where Luxury Meets Growth," a standing-room-only event that brought together more than 75 leaders from around the country across architecture, interior design, development, wealth management, and real estate to explore how intentional growth, vision, and investment are defining Park City's transformation into one of North America's leading luxury destinations.

Panelists & Discussion

Panelists from left to right, Todd Bennett, William Wennerth, Charles Ochello, Morgan Lemaitre, Sheila Hall, Grant Bowen, and Matt Romney

The evening's panel featured:

Charles Ochello , Founder & CEO, Vitruvius Built





, Founder & CEO, Morgan Lemaitre , Founder & CEO, Park City Wealth Advisors





, Founder & CEO, Grant Bowen , Founder & CEO, Peak Projects





, Founder & CEO, William Wennerth , President & CIO, Reef Capital Partners





, President & CIO, Todd Bennett , President & COO, Deer Valley Resort





, President & COO, Sheila Hall , Head of Sales , Deer Valley East Village, Summit Sotheby's International Realty





, Head of Sales Deer Valley East Village, Matt Romney, Co-founder & Partner, Sundance Bay



Set against the backdrop of Deer Valley's historic expansion—the largest ski-resort expansion in North American history—the discussion centered on how Park City has evolved from a seasonal destination into the epicenter of what many are calling a modern luxury renaissance. Ted Bainbridge, owner of Build Magazine, moderated the panel discussion.

"We're in the midst of the greatest transfer of wealth in history," said Morgan Lemaitre, Founder & CEO at Park City Wealth Advisors. "And within that movement, real estate continues to be a home run. We're seeing a redefinition of how and where people want to live, invest, and build legacy. Park City represents that balance—a place where luxury is intentional, investment is purposeful, and community still comes first."

From the builder's perspective, Charles Ochello, Founder & CEO of Vitruvius Built, reflected on the evolution of luxury as an experiential asset class.

"We're standing at ground zero of the luxury renaissance," said Ochello. "We're not just building homes—we're creating experiences that live and breathe. The modern estate has become an experiential asset: a space that appreciates not only in value, but in meaning, in memory, and in emotion. Where leisure and land meet legacy—that's the future we're building toward."

Todd Bennett, President & COO of Deer Valley Resort, echoed the sentiment of intentional progress. "We're proud to be part of the largest ski-resort expansion in North American history—but it's not just about scale," Bennett said. "It's about partnerships, stewardship, and the legacy we leave here in Park City."

Sheila Hall, Head of Sales for Deer Valley East Village, Summit Sotheby's International Realty, highlighted the emotional connection driving demand. "What's happening in East Village is a generational movement," she said. "We're seeing families create legacies—homes that bring generations together, not just investments."

From a national lens, Grant Bowen, Founder & CEO of Peak Projects, added, "Park City has become a model for what modern legacy looks like." "We work with families across the country who could build anywhere in the world. They choose here because of the alignment between lifestyle, permanence, and capital preservation - access through a world-class airport, four true seasons, low taxes, and unmatched natural beauty with year-round recreation. Utah is a pro-building state with minimal entitlement friction and a deep local talent pool anchored by one of the strongest subcontractor bases in the Mountain West."

Representing the investment community, Matt Romney, Co-founder & Partner at Sundance Bay, underscored the significance of this market cycle. "The scale of capital and creativity flowing into this region is unlike anything we've seen before," Romney said. "These aren't short-term plays—they're long-term commitments. People believe in the future of this place, and they're investing accordingly."

William Wennerth, CIO & President of Reef Capital, representing the investment side as well, added, "Some say we're at the peak of the real estate cycle, others think we're already on the rebound. From the investment side, we set that noise aside and focus on structure. Especially in a destination like Park City, where strong tailwinds remain, we take the long view and design our investments with built-in flexibility. That's what allows us to create extraordinary luxury developments here while still delivering institutional-grade returns."

Throughout the evening, one message resonated: Park City's growth is not simply expansion—it is a curated luxury evolution. The collaboration between builders, financiers, and designers marks a defining chapter in the American Mountain West, where craftsmanship meets capital and luxury is rooted in legacy.

