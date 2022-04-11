Where NFTs and Specialty Coffee Collide

How a Coffee Company Sees NFTs as the Future of the Industry

Coffee Bros. announced the expansion of their NFT project, Crypto Baristas, with a Season 2 release in late May of 2022.

Crypto Baristas Season 1 was a 455-piece NFT art collection that gave owners caffeinated perks for life, like discounts on the Coffee Bros. website and redemptions at their soon to open café in NYC.

Crypto Baristas Season 2 Offering

Crypto Baristas started as a small fundraising effort by Coffee Bros. but has since turned into a much larger initiative in the space.

Owner Dan Hunnewell sees NFTs as highly impactful to specialty coffee and considers their project as paving a pathway for other roasters in this space.

Dan sees their progression in the space in three main areas where the Crypto Baristas project will look to impact:

Consumer-led initiatives: The Crypto Baristas Season 1 project started as a Consumer-led initiative. Consumer-led initiatives are where NFTs are tied to perks for a holder to access, such as redemption for future encounters with the brand. Dan sees Crypto Baristas being the eventual key to unlocking additional consumer-led perks by partnering with other roasteries across the country.

"We see Crypto Baristas at the early stages of becoming a global asset that can unlock perks at your favorite roasteries worldwide."

Dan wants to partner with other roasteries where holders can redeem similar perks online and in person. Producer-led initiatives: Producer-led initiatives are one area where we are looking to impact for Season 2, says Dan. We see producer-led initiatives as the ability to invest in the people, process, and the production behind all the specialty coffee we consume. Price transparency also falls under this initiative and rewarding/supporting producers both monetarily and through direct investment. The goal is to be better at telling the story of the producer in a more engaging way for consumers, whether that is through direct interaction (at our café) or through something digital (think Metaverse). Supply chain-led initiatives: Crypto Baristas' long-term goal is to impact the supply chain where roasters can better track where raw goods are derived from, down to the individual farm or washing station. They see NFTs as the vehicle to track and validate coffee from production to roastery, ultimately leading to price transparency on a global scale.

Crypto Baristas is a carbon-neutral NFT project that offsets its carbon emissions through Nori.com. Additional initiatives that impact the environment include Crypto Baristas' planting 2,200 trees in coffee-producing countries with One Tree Planted.

Learn more about the Crypto Baristas' caffeine-fueled mission by visiting: www.cryptobaristas.com

Contact: Dan Hunnewell, [email protected], 914.598.6495

