Where Purpose Found Her: Patricia Green Followed Love and Found Her Calling in Adams County

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When Patricia Green married her husband, Bob Rodgers, in 2017, she didn't realize that saying yes to love would also mean saying yes to a calling that had been quietly forming throughout her life. Their relationship led Patricia from Montgomery County, Maryland, to Bob's farm in semi-rural Adams County, Pennsylvania. Just fifteen minutes from Gettysburg, what appeared to be a personal transition soon revealed itself as something far more consequential.

Patricia often says she did not choose Adams County—life chose it for her.

Living on the farm slowed her pace and sharpened her vision. Surrounded by open land, layered history, and a close-knit community, she began to see Adams County not as a quiet place on the map, but as a region rich with untold stories, abundant potential, and bridges waiting to be built. Without initially naming it as such, her purpose came into focus: building relationships across differences and finding common ground through clarity, connection, and trust.

When PRNEWS recognized Patricia on its "Top 50 Game-Changers in PR" list, she received the honor not as a personal accolade, but as a responsibility. It reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring her firm, The Patricia Green Group, lived up to a professional credo grounded in credibility, trust, and common ground.

As founder of The Patricia Green Group and creator of the Living Story Framework™, Patricia approaches public relations through a strategic storytelling lens that blends art, public relations, and community engagement. Her work supports local businesses, nonprofits, cultural institutions, and tourism leaders in expanding their reach and connecting with audiences beyond geographic boundaries.

Her guiding philosophy is both simple and expansive:

"I bring the world to Adams County by enhancing awareness of Adams County to my friends in the world."

That perspective is shaped by a global professional background that long preceded her move to the farm. Patricia's career includes international public relations, trade relationships that were recognized by President George W. Bush, presentations abroad, and representing cultural leaders whose influence crossed borders. These experiences honed her ability to view local stories through a global lens—without diluting their authenticity or voice.

Yet the roots of her work stretch back even further, to childhood. At seven years old, she planted a magnolia tree with her father—a quiet act that became her first lesson in resilience, beauty, and becoming. Though her parents believed art would not provide a stable future, creativity remained her compass. Adams County rekindled that early artistic self, reminding her that purpose does not disappear; it waits for the right soil.

In her adopted community, Patricia is a bridge-builder. She connects nonprofit organizations, wineries, heritage sites, entrepreneurs, women's organizations, and small businesses to new audiences through storytelling that is both strategic and soulful. She listens deeply, honors context, and treats narrative not as a marketing tool, but as a relationship. Through initiatives such as Weekend Experiences in Gettysburg, she has introduced nontraditional market segments, particularly African American travelers, to a broader, more inclusive understanding of the region, generating measurable cultural and economic impact.

The Living Story Framework™ reflects her belief that emotional connection is not only possible, but measurable. Unlike traditional public relations models that rely on static messaging, living stories are co-created over time by people, place, and purpose—shaping perception, deepening engagement, and building trust.

For Patricia, Adams County is more than home. It is where love led her, where clarity found her, and where her life's work came fully into view. Her journey offers a quiet invitation to other women standing at the edge of the familiar: sometimes, the leap taken for love becomes the path that leads you home—and into your life's work.

"My work is the living expression of who I am: a weaver of stories, a listener to communities, and a believer that once awakened, connection can change everything."

This feature reflects the author's lived experience and professional journey.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Patricia Green, MSW, MSPR, is the founder of The Patricia Green Group, a boutique public relations and strategic storytelling agency based in Adams County, Pennsylvania. She is the creator of the Living Story Framework™, a proprietary model that integrates art, public relations, and community engagement to build meaningful connection and social impact. With a career spanning national and international work, Patricia brings a global lens to local storytelling while honoring authenticity and community voice. She lives on a farm with her husband, Bob.

