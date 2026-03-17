Where Science Meets Curb Appeal: Spray-Net Expands to Lincoln

Specializing in exterior refinishing and factory-like cabinet coatings, Spray-Net brings advanced coating technology to Lincoln homeowners.

LINCOLN, Neb., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners across Lincoln will soon have a smarter way to transform their homes, thanks to Spray-Net, the rapidly growing home improvement franchise using science and technology to bring solutions to homeowners that weren't possible before

The company has announced a signed agreement with local entrepreneurs Ching Kong and Aleshia Rogers to bring its renowned painting and refinishing concept across Saunders and Lancaster Counties. Spray-Net stands apart in the $400 billion home improvement industry by combining the science of industrial-grade coatings with the convenience of on-site application. From siding, doors, brick, and stucco to kitchen and bathroom cabinets, Spray-Net delivers durable, weather-adjustable, eco-friendly finishes that look brand new and are often completed in just one day.

"We've always wanted to own our own business," said Kong. "Spray-Net offered a solid business foundation with intellectual property and specialized systems that no one else in the market is using. With our backgrounds in painting and construction, it was a perfect fit."

Debuting in April 2026, the new business is set to become a game-changer for Lincoln residents. In addition to expertise in factory-finished coatings and a 15-year no-peel warranty, Spray-Net also specializes in refinishing Aluminum Siding, Vinyl Siding, Engineered Wood, Fiber Cement, Stucco, Brick, Front & Garage Doors, Windows, and Kitchen Cabinets. "Our goal is not just to grow a successful company, but also to become part of the community and help bring attention to causes that matter to us," said Rogers.

For over a decade, Spray-Net has delivered impeccable results to communities across the United States and Canada. Since its founding, Spray-Net has transformed over 30,000 homes with its smarter, faster, and cost-effective approach. Unlike conventional paints that often chip and peel, Spray-Net delivers a like-new, durable finish on-site, a breakthrough so significant that the company's founder, Carmelo Marsala, received four patents for paint application processes and chemistry. Homeowners now have a durable home painting solution that provides a factory-quality finish without costly replacements.

"Lincoln is the kind of market where homeowners take real pride in how their homes look and how well they hold up over time," said Marsala. "Ching and Aleshia bring the right mix of operational discipline, hands-on experience and entrepreneurial drive. We're excited to see them set a new benchmark for homeowners across the Lincoln market."

To learn more about Spray-Net, visit the company's website at https://www.spray-net.com/ or Spray-Net Lincoln https://www.spray-net.com/en-us/locations/lincoln/

About Spray-Net

Founded in 2010 by Carmelo Marsala, Spray-Net is the innovative home improvement franchise transforming the way property owners revamp their homes. Using proprietary, weather-adjustable coatings and a patented application process, Spray-Net delivers a factory-quality finish for exteriors and kitchen cabinets, often in just one day. With a 15-year no-peel warranty, Spray-Net bridges the gap between painting and replacing, delivering a smarter, more cost-effective, and sustainable alternative. As seen on HGTV and featured in Forbes and Entrepreneur, Spray-Net has revamped more than 30,000 homes and sprayed over 21 million square feet of siding across its franchise network.

For more information, visit www.spray-net.com, https://www.spray-net.com/en-us/locations/lincoln/

SOURCE Spray-Net