Where Southern Hospitality Meets Outdoor Living

System Pavers launches in Atlanta with a full-service, design-first approach to backyard transformation

ATLANTA, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're enjoying lively backyard barbecues in Atlanta or peaceful evenings under the stars in North Georgia, outdoor living truly is a beloved part of life in the Peach State. Now, homeowners all across metro Atlanta have an exciting new partner to help bring those beautiful outdoor spaces to life.

System Pavers, the nation's premier outdoor living design and installation company, announced the official launch of its Georgia operations, continuing its national expansion plans. Backed by more than 30 years of experience and over 90,000 completed projects nationwide, the company aims to meet growing homeowner demand for beautiful, functional, and enduring outdoor spaces designed for connection and year-round enjoyment.

Headquartered in Alpharetta, System Pavers' Georgia team will serve communities throughout North Atlanta and as far south as Peachtree City.

"We are ready to show Georgia what it means to transform an outdoor space with excellence. We're not just expanding territory, we're expanding impact. In a market known for southern hospitality, we'll match that warmth with professionalism, precision, and performance," said Robert Frost, Georgia operations manager at System Pavers. "From the vibrant energy of Atlanta to the foothills of North Georgia Mountains, and alongside the hallowed fairways in between, this market is rich with opportunity, and we're ready to build something special."

Georgia's continued population growth, high homeownership rates, and strong residential development activity make the region a strategic step in the company's national expansion. With deep home equity and a culture rooted in hospitality, many homeowners are prioritizing outdoor upgrades that enhance curb appeal, increase property value, and create inviting spaces for gathering with family and friends.

System Pavers offers a comprehensive range of services, including paver patios and driveways, outdoor kitchens, BBQ islands, fire pits and fire features, seating walls, water features, and decking and turf installations. Unlike traditional contractors, the company provides a single point of accountability from concept through completion.

Every homeowner works with a dedicated design consultant who helps turn their ideas into reality, guiding the project from the first vision to the final installation. Its simplified approach keeps everything organized, from understanding your needs and sharing personalized design options to managing trained installation teams. The process is smooth, maintains high quality, and sticks to a reliable schedule.

"Homeowners are searching for more than just a patio," Frost added. "They're looking to create full outdoor extensions of their homes for entertaining, relaxation, sustainability, and long-term value. Our goal is to become Atlanta's most trusted name in outdoor remodeling by delivering spaces that are as functional as they are beautiful."

The Georgia expansion strengthens System Pavers' national footprint and reinforces its vision of being the country's premier outdoor remodeling brand. Every project is backed by industry-leading warranties and award-winning customer service, underscoring the company's long-standing commitment to craftsmanship and accountability.

For more information about System Pavers' services in Atlanta or to schedule a consultation, visit www.systempavers.com/locations/georgia.

About System Pavers

System Pavers is the nation's leading outdoor remodeling company, with more than 30 years of experience and over 90,000 installations nationwide. Known for award-winning customer service and industry-leading warranties, System Pavers specializes in custom hardscapes, patios, driveways, turf, outdoor kitchens, fire features, decking and more. The company's visionary designers and expert installation teams create beautiful, easy-to-maintain outdoor spaces where family and friends can connect for generations. Learn more at systempavers.com and follow System Pavers on Instagram, Houzz, Pinterest, YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Jason Gilbreth

Trevelino/Keller

[email protected]

SOURCE System Pavers