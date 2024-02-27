Where the Money Is … POLICOM Announces America's Strongest Local Economies for 2024

News provided by

POLICOM

27 Feb, 2024, 08:41 ET

PALM CITY, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salt Lake City, UT MSA is ranked the strongest Metropolitan Area in POLICOM's annual community "Economic Strength Rankings." The area has been in the "top ten" nine of the last ten years according to William H. Fruth, President of POLICOM.

Economic Strength is the long-term tendency for an area to consistently grow in both size and quality. POLICOM considers twenty-three economic factors over a 20-year period to determine the strength of an area.

Continue Reading
Where the Money Is … POLICOM Announces America’s Strongest Local Economies for 2024
Where the Money Is … POLICOM Announces America’s Strongest Local Economies for 2024
Where the Money Is … POLICOM Announces America’s Strongest Local Economies for 2024
Where the Money Is … POLICOM Announces America’s Strongest Local Economies for 2024

Manufacturing is the most dominate contributory industry in the Salt Lake City area. With more than 65,000 people employed in Manufacturing, earning $5.8 billion, this sector accounts for about 31% of the contributory wealth in the area.

Among the top ten Metropolitan Areas, all but Jacksonville, FL routinely appear on the list. The Jacksonville Metro has become Florida's "strongest economy." Ten years ago, Jacksonville ranked 157th and has steadily improved since.

There are 384 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (OMB Bulletin 20-01).

2024       Ten Strongest Metropolitan Areas (384 Areas)

1

Salt Lake City, UT

2

 Austin-Round Rock, TX

3

 Nashville, TN

4

Raleigh-Cary, NC

5

Huntsville, AL

6

Sioux Falls, SD

7

Madison, WI

8

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

9

Indianapolis, IN

10

Jacksonville, FL

For the rankings for all 384 Metropolitan and 543 Micropolitan Areas along with the methodology, please go to: www.policom.com.

Bozeman, MT is ranked the #1 Micropolitan Area for the seventh straight year. It has grown in size and quality in a consistent manner for many years. However, this will be the last year Bozeman will be the #1 Micropolitan Area, as beginning next year it becomes designated as a Metropolitan Area.

Micropolitan Statistical Areas are "quasi-rural," smaller areas. A Micropolitan area must have a city of at least 10,000 people, but fewer than 50,000 people. There are 543 Micropolitan Statistical Areas (OMB Bulletin 20-01).

2024       Ten Strongest Micropolitan Areas (543 Areas)

1

Bozeman, MT

2

Heber, UT

3

Kalispell, MT

4

Lebanon, NH-VT

5

Helena, MT

6

Jackson, WY-ID

7

Concord, NH

8

Fremont, NE

9

Ellensburg, WA

10

Pinehurst-Southern Pines, NC

The formulas used to create the rankings are designed to measure local, contained economies and cannot be applied to states. However, states do have tendencies or trends.

The chart provides a summary of the "improvement" the statistical areas have made in the rankings between 2024 and 2019 in the ten largest populated states.

The Metropolitan and Micropolitan Areas in Florida and North Carolina have significantly improved in economic strength since the 2019 rankings. Of the 68 statistical areas in these two states, only 3 declined from their ranking in 2019.

California and Pennsylvania unfortunately present the opposite condition. Of the 69 statistical areas in the two states, 65 declined in the rankings over the last five years.

POLICOM has created economic strength rankings for the Metropolitan and Micropolitan Areas using the same methodology for more than twenty years.

Contact: 

 William H. Fruth

 POLICOM Corporation

 772-781-5559

www.policom.com

373347@email4pr.com

SOURCE POLICOM

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.