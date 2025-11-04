Where the Music Meets the Ocean: Margaritaville at Sea Debuts Exclusive Partnership with three-time GRAMMY Award Winner, Zac Brown

Cruise line and Zac Brown collaborate to design signature venue and unparalleled experiences aboard Beachcomber

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaritaville at Sea Cruise Line announces a partnership with multi-platinum selling, three-time GRAMMY award-winning, and first-ever recipient of the AMA Veterans Voice Award, Zac Brown. Zac will collaborate with the cruise line to design the first artist-curated live music venue at sea as well as onboard experiences debuting on the cruise line's newest flagship, the Beachcomber.

Aptly named Same Boat, a song Jimmy Buffett sang with Zac on the deluxe edition of The Comeback, the new venue will be the go-to destination aboard Beachcomber for live music, elevated cocktails, and front-row access to world-class performances. Zac is working closely with the Margaritaville team on every detail, from the artwork and design to music programming and beyond, to ensure the venue reflects the artists' signature style and musical influences. As the largest live music venue on the new ship, Same Boat is designed to deliver amazing acoustics, energy, and the signature atmosphere found at a Zac Brown Band show.

"When we started talking about this partnership, I knew I didn't just want to design a room — I wanted to create an experience that truly captures the spirit of Margaritaville at Sea," said Zac Brown. "Designing Same Boat has been about bringing that easygoing energy that's always guided my music to life. Every detail reflects pieces of my own journey — from the stage to the sea — all coming together to create a place where people can connect, share a drink, listen to great music, and feel that incredible sense of freedom you only find at a show or out on the open water. That's my kind of medicine."

"Zac has long been a member of the Margaritaville family and had a special relationship with Jimmy over many years," shared John Cohlan, Chief Executive Officer of Margaritaville. "This partnership celebrates that legacy and will bring to life yet another reason to cruise on the "Same Boat" with Margaritaville at Sea."

To celebrate the partnership, Margaritaville at Sea Cruise Line and Zac are hosting the Fly & Float Ultimate Giveaway. Two lucky fans will win a once-in-a-lifetime prize: a trip to see Zac Brown Band perform at the world's most amazing live music destination, Sphere Las Vegas, in January 2026 and a spot on the inaugural sailing aboard Beachcomber in January 2027. To enter to win, fans can visit audacy.com/margaritavilleatsea .

"Zac Brown brings an energy and authenticity that mirrors what we've been building at Margaritaville at Sea - a place where great food, better drinks, and incredible live music meet Margaritaville at Sea's signature hospitality," added Christopher Ivy, Chief Executive Officer of Margaritaville at Sea. "Same Boat is truly the best place for a cold beer on a Friday night, now at sea."

Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for more exclusive details about Beachcomber and this exciting partnership with Zac Brown. They can expect more surprises over the coming months as Zac and Margaritaville at Sea design the best place on land or sea to put your "toes in the water."

