WHERE TO BUY CHRISTMAS TREES IN HOUSTON: CORNELIUS NURSERY OFFERS SIX LOCATIONS WITH FARM-SOURCED TREES

Trusted Houston nursery since 1938 offers responsibly sourced, farm-grown trees across six convenient locations

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized as a Texas Treasure Business by the Texas Historical Commission, Cornelius Nursery stands ready to help create lasting Christmas memories with premium, fresh-cut trees sourced from family-owned U.S. farms that bring the beauty of the holiday season home year after year.

Since 1938, the Houston-founded nursery has been the trusted destination for Christmas trees in the Greater Houston area, combining local heritage with a commitment to quality and convenience, with six neighborhood locations across Houston, Katy, Sugar Land, Richmond, Spring and Galveston.

"We help Houston-area families make holiday memories with both responsibly sourced, farm-grown fresh Christmas trees that support sustainable forestry," said Jennifer Hatalski, vice president of marketing of Cornelius Nursery. "From the scent of fresh Fir to flocked and snowy-tipped styles, plus custom tree flocking and convenient pick-up or delivery, we create the best Christmas tree-buying experience in the Houston area."

Premium Quality Fresh Trees, Delivered from Farm to Family

Cornelius Nursery's fresh-cut Christmas trees are sourced from U.S.-based family-owned farms, ensuring every tree is fresh, lush, fragrant and long-lasting. Premium quality trees, including Noble and Fraser firs, are delivered straight from the farm to Houston, receiving a fresh cut and placed in water at each store to provide maximum freshness and longevity throughout the holiday season. Each tree comes with a premium water stand, plus everything needed for the holidays, all in one stop at Cornelius.

Convenient, Accessible Shopping Across Houston

With six locations and expert staff to make tree buying simple, families can enjoy easy, local shopping at their neighborhood Houston-area locations. Convenient loading, pickup and delivery services make finding and bringing home a Christmas tree effortless.

Creating Memorable Holiday Experiences

Families can enjoy the full holiday experience with fresh scents, expert help and convenient services that make every visit special. From its handpicked green tree selection to flocked and snowy tipped styles, Cornelius creates memorable Christmas traditions for families across Houston.

Sustainable Trees for a Greener Holiday

Cornelius Nursery's responsibly sourced, farm-grown trees are part of a renewable system where harvesting is balanced by replanting. The vegetation helps stabilize soil, protect water resources, and provide habitat for wildlife—helping Houston families create lasting Christmas memories while supporting sustainable forestry practices.

About Cornelius Nursery

Cornelius Nursery, a subsidiary of North Richland Hills, Texas-based Calloway's Nursery , has been a leading destination for Houston-area homeowners, gardeners and green thumbs since 1938. Cornelius offers a wide variety of plants, flowers, shrubs, trees, vines, gardening supplies and decorative items, along with expert planting services through Pick & Plant and Landscape Design & Installation to help customers beautify any exterior space. For more information and inspiration, follow Cornelius Nursery on Facebook and Instagram @corneliusnursery. For more information and inspiration, visit https://www.calloways.com/cornelius.

