WHERE TO BUY FRESH CHRISTMAS TREES IN DALLAS-FORT WORTH: CALLOWAY'S NURSERY OFFERS 21 LOCATIONS WITH FARM-SOURCED TREES

Trusted Texas nursery offers responsibly sourced, farm-grown trees across 21 convenient DFW locations

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families across Dallas-Fort Worth prepare to celebrate the holiday season, Calloway's Nursery stands ready to help create lasting Christmas memories with premium, fresh-cut trees sourced from family-owned U.S. farms.

Since 1987, the Texas-founded nursery has been the trusted destination for fresh Christmas trees in North Texas, combining local heritage with a commitment to sustainability and convenience, with 21 neighborhood locations across Dallas-Fort Worth.

"We help Dallas-Fort Worth area families make holiday memories with responsibly sourced, farm-grown Christmas trees that support sustainable forestry," said Jennifer Hatalski, vice president of marketing of Calloway's Nursery. "From the scent of fresh Fir to custom tree flocking and convenient pick-up or delivery, we create the best Christmas tree-buying experience in the DFW area."

Premium Quality, Delivered Fresh from Farm to Family

Calloway's fresh-cut Christmas trees are sourced from U.S.-based family-owned farms, ensuring every tree is fresh, lush, fragrant and long-lasting. Premium quality trees, including Noble and Fraser firs, are delivered straight from the farm to DFW, receiving a fresh cut and placed in water at each store to provide maximum freshness and longevity throughout the holiday season. Each tree comes with a premium water stand, plus everything needed for the holidays, all in one stop at Calloway's.

Convenient, Accessible Shopping Across DFW

With multiple locations and expert staff to make tree buying simple, families can enjoy easy, local shopping at their neighborhood Dallas-Fort Worth locations. Convenient loading, pickup and delivery services make finding and bringing home a picture-perfect Christmas tree effortless.

Creating Memorable Holiday Experiences

Families can enjoy the full holiday experience with fresh scents, expert help and convenient services that make every visit special. From its handpicked green tree selection to flocked and snowy tipped styles, Calloway's creates memorable Christmas traditions for families across Dallas-Fort Worth.

Sustainable Trees for a Greener Holiday

Calloway's Nursery's responsibly sourced, farm-grown trees are part of a renewable system where harvesting is balanced by replanting. The vegetation helps stabilize soil, protect water resources, and provide habitat for wildlife—helping DFW families create lasting Christmas memories while supporting sustainable forestry practices.

About Calloway's

Founded in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1986, Calloway's Nursery is a leading destination for Dallas-Fort Worth homeowners seeking top-quality plants and unparalleled customer service. Calloway's, which acquired Houston-based Cornelius Nursery in 1999, has a total of 28 locations between the two brands in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Cedar Park and more Texas Certified Nursery Professionals than any other garden center in the state. In addition to offering a wide variety of plants, flowers, shrubs, trees, vines and gardening supplies, Calloway's Garden Services division offers planting services through Pick & Plant and Landscape Design & Installation, to help customers beautify and maintain any exterior space. For more information and inspiration, visit https://www.calloways.com/.

