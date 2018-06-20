Where to Live Now: Silicon Valley Gets a Hollywood Twist in Playa Vista

Featured on CNN International for its innovative design and as a dynamic new hub for tech companies, including Google, YouTube, IMAX, and Yahoo!, Playa Vista is located on property once occupied by Howard Hughes' aircraft plant, runway and hangars — as well as Hollywood sound stages. Today, this scenic swath of land south of Marina Del Rey is a walkable mix of apartments and homes, creative offices, restaurants, shops and year-round events within an extensive network of parks and open spaces. It's the kind of place that encourages you to get out and about without getting in the car - an appealing anomaly in L.A.

When it comes to finding a place to call "home" in Playa Vista, Villas at Playa Vista — the most luxurious apartment residences in the area — is at the top of the list. At the heart of it all, Villas at Playa Vista encompasses a distinctive trio of apartment communities – with spacious floor plans, high-end finishes and modern conveniences.

Villas at Playa Vista residents enjoy unlimited access to an abundant array of amenities, including heated Jr. Olympic-sized saltwater swimming pools with cabanas, spas, state-of-the-art fitness facilities with complimentary classes, outdoor kitchens and fireplaces, fire pits, club rooms, chef demonstration kitchens, business lounges with conference rooms and private workspaces, and dog wash facilities.

Residents at Villas at Playa Vista also benefit from the world-class amenities of Playa Vista, including 29 parks, free neighborhood/beach shuttle and restaurants, fitness studios, Whole Foods, a movie theater and a weekend Farmers' Market.

"It's rare in Los Angeles to find that perfect mix of urban energy with a relaxed, walkable setting that feels like a small town, and Playa Vista is just that," said Scott Frick, Vice President, Revenue Management & Marketing, Irvine Company Apartment Communities. "At Villas at Playa Vista, we've created the ideal environment to live luxuriously in the heart of Playa Vista — less than two miles from the beach, with every amenity your heart could desire at your doorstep. Which is why we like to say that the experience at Villas at Playa Vista is your life, upgraded."

For more information about Villas at Playa Vista, visit www.villasatplayavista.com or call 844.792.1248.

