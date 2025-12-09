Where to Ring in the New Year: Marriott Bonvoy's All-Inclusive Celebrations in the Caribbean and Latin America

PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcoming the New Year is an opportunity to renew, celebrate, and make space for new beginnings. With Marriott Bonvoy, those special moments are elevated through experiences tailored to the style and essence of every traveler.

W Punta Cana, Adult All-Inclusive.

In recent years, all-inclusive resorts have become the ideal choice for celebrating this occasion, offering peace of mind with no worries about reservations, transfers, or unexpected costs—allowing guests to enjoy every moment with complete freedom. Whether you're seeking total relaxation, a vibrant social atmosphere, or family-friendly activities, Marriott Bonvoy delivers unique celebrations that cater to every travel style.

On the white-sand beaches of Barbados, The House, Barbados, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only elevates year-end festivities with an intimate and elegant celebration inspired by its "Nights Under the Stars" concept—a festive program inviting guests to embrace serenity by day and stargazing by night under constellations like Orion and the Pleiades. Throughout December, guests can enjoy champagne breakfasts, included spa experiences, sunset rituals, mixology sessions, and private seaside picnics. Its iconic Old Year's Night Gala combines exquisite cuisine, live music, and dancing to welcome the New Year in a boutique setting where luxury, exceptional service, and the magic of the Caribbean sky create lasting memories.

For travelers looking to ring in the New Year with friends, W Punta Cana, Adult All-Inclusive presents La Gran Verbena, a bold and glamorous reinterpretation of the classic Dominican street party. The night begins with El Colmadito, a ritual blending community and music; continues with an elevated celebration featuring DJ sets, lights, acrobatics, and Latin rhythms; and culminates with El Carnaval, where Dominican spirit fuses with W Hotels' iconic energy. Between cocktails at Taman Beach Club, live performances, and culinary experiences infused with Caribbean flavors, December 31 becomes an immersive, stylish celebration designed for dancing, toasting, and starting the year with pure W vibes.

On one of the most enchanting islands of the Mexican Caribbean, Almare, A Luxury Collection All-Inclusive Resort, Adults Only invites guests to welcome the New Year with intention and natural beauty. Its celebration, inspired by Mayan cosmology, transforms the night into a sensory experience through a copal ritual led by a shaman and symbolic moments honoring the close of a cycle. Guests will enjoy happenings inspired by cenotes—considered sacred portals between the earthly and the spiritual—live music, and a five-course dinner at Seasalt highlighting the flavors of land and sea. Under the Caribbean sky, surrounded by water, light, and tradition, guests embrace an authentic sense of renewal, letting go of the old and welcoming abundance in the new year.

On the serene shores of Porto de Galinhas, Brazil, The Westin Porto de Galinhas, An All-Inclusive Resort sets the stage for couples to enjoy a sophisticated, intimate Réveillon 2026. Amid illuminated gardens and the sound of the sea, the celebration invites reconnection—from the romantic Luau Westin under the stars to live shows and fireworks reflected on the ocean. Culinary excellence takes center stage with a special dinner curated by Chef Adriana Morais, showcasing the refined gastronomy that defines the Westin brand.

For families seeking an unforgettable celebration, two Marriott all-inclusive resorts in Mexico offer memorable year-end experiences. In Los Cabos, Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort prepares an elegant New Year's Eve dinner with entertainment and a grand dessert & delicatessen buffet—perfect for guests of all ages—followed by a beachfront brunch overlooking the Sea of Cortez on January 1. Meanwhile, in Cancún, Marriott Cancun, An All-Inclusive Resort fills December with festive activities such as pajama parties at the CAMP Club, a Mexican Carnival, and traditional posadas. New Year's Eve features buffet or plated dinners and a grand party at La Isla Terrace with live music, DJs, shows, and fireworks. To start the year, the resort offers a special brunch and a giant Rosca de Reyes with hot chocolate, perfect for family enjoyment.

Paraíso de la Bonita, A Luxury Collection Resort, Riviera Maya, Adult All-Inclusive invites guests to a sophisticated New Year's celebration under the concept Wishes Unite. The evening begins with special menus at Côte à Costa and the new Asian restaurant Qin Qin. As night falls, the main pool area becomes the stage for a program featuring live saxophone, violin, and piano, DJs, and bands, culminating in a fireworks display. Guests can also participate in the emotional Tree of Wishes experience, sharing messages of hope and renewal for the year ahead. Starting December 15, the resort will unveil the exclusive Chairman Building for Diamond Club™ guests, featuring private areas and ten new oceanfront suites, along with the debut of The Royal Spa, a reimagined wellness concept offering hydrotherapy, chromotherapy, and personalized treatments.

On the stunning shores of Riviera Nayarit, Delta Hotels Riviera Nayarit, An All-Inclusive Resort will host a New Year's celebration where sophistication meets excitement under the concept of a White Party. This magical night at Tonati Beach Club includes a plated dinner, live music, a DJ, and a fireworks show, creating an atmosphere of pure celebration. The elegance of white blends with the ocean's energy, inviting guests to bid farewell to the year in style and welcome 2026 with optimism and unforgettable experiences.

With Marriott Bonvoy, you can choose the perfect setting to begin your next chapter. From the serenity of Barbados and the vibrant energy of Punta Cana to the spiritual essence of Isla Mujeres or the exclusivity of Brazil, each resort opens the door to a unique and meaningful start. Marriott Bonvoy is your gateway to all-inclusive celebrations that transform New Year's Eve into unforgettable memories.

