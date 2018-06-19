Where to Start: Outfitting Your First Kitchen with the Best in Basics

HOUSTON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Your first kitchen becomes the heart of your new home once its stocked with tools to prepare meals, snacks and treats. The right kitchenware basics are investments in taste that can be enjoyed for years to come.
Start with coffee – The Capresso 5-Cup Mini Drip is a compact, programmable coffee maker perfect for small households or those tight on space. It brews quickly, so coffee is never over-extracted or bitter. Glass carafe has an ergonomic handle and drip-free pouring. Permanent GoldTone filter eliminates the need for paper filters.
Best-of-both worlds cookware – Black Cube Cookware from Frieling features a patented textured surface that cooks like stainless and cleans like nonstick. Food cooks on raised stainless steel pixels, with a recessed layer of PFOA-free nonstick coating for easy cleanup. It is scratch resistant, dishwasher safe, and safe to use with metal utensils.
Be choosy with kitchen tools – Parma Tools from Frieling stand out for their dishwasher- safe convenience and sturdy 18/10 stainless-steel construction. Their long triangular handles are comfortable to hold, providing a secure grip and better control. Start with the Parma Flat Whisk, Parma Wire Skimmer/Wonton Lifter and Parma Dishwashing Brush.
Spice it up – Salt and pepper are best freshly ground. The iconic Peugeot Paris Mill, with its gracefully curved silhouette, has become a symbol of culinary excellence – for good reason, because of Peugeot's spice-specific grinding mechanisms, the strongest on the market. The mill features Peugeot's exclusive U'Select adjustment system for the grind of your choice.
The clever colander – For rinsing fruit and veggies or draining pasta and more, the Tramontina Mesh Colander is made of 18/8 stainless steel for exceptional durability. A pedestal base elevates food above draining liquid.
For food safety – A kitchen thermometer is essential for food safety and best culinary results. The CDN ProAccurate Rotating Thermocouple Thermometer (DTF572-BK) is quick, precise and convenient. It features an automatic rotating display that flips when the thermometer is turned over, so you always see it right side up.
Big ice is nice – Make perfect ice cubes with Zoku's silicone Jumbo Ice Cube Trays. Two stackable molds that make six extra-large ice cubes each. A tightly sealed flavor guard lid prevents freezer-tasting ice and spills. Nearly flawless cubes pop out when you invert the mold – no rinsing required.
