Where to Start: Outfitting Your First Kitchen with the Best in Basics

Best-of-both worlds cookware – Black Cube Cookware from Frieling features a patented textured surface that cooks like stainless and cleans like nonstick. Food cooks on raised stainless steel pixels, with a recessed layer of PFOA-free nonstick coating for easy cleanup. It is scratch resistant, dishwasher safe, and safe to use with metal utensils.

Be choosy with kitchen tools – Parma Tools from Frieling stand out for their dishwasher- safe convenience and sturdy 18/10 stainless-steel construction. Their long triangular handles are comfortable to hold, providing a secure grip and better control. Start with the Parma Flat Whisk, Parma Wire Skimmer/Wonton Lifter and Parma Dishwashing Brush.

Spice it up – Salt and pepper are best freshly ground. The iconic Peugeot Paris Mill, with its gracefully curved silhouette, has become a symbol of culinary excellence – for good reason, because of Peugeot's spice-specific grinding mechanisms, the strongest on the market. The mill features Peugeot's exclusive U'Select adjustment system for the grind of your choice.

The clever colander – For rinsing fruit and veggies or draining pasta and more, the Tramontina Mesh Colander is made of 18/8 stainless steel for exceptional durability. A pedestal base elevates food above draining liquid.

For food safety – A kitchen thermometer is essential for food safety and best culinary results. The CDN ProAccurate Rotating Thermocouple Thermometer (DTF572-BK) is quick, precise and convenient. It features an automatic rotating display that flips when the thermometer is turned over, so you always see it right side up.

Big ice is nice – Make perfect ice cubes with Zoku's silicone Jumbo Ice Cube Trays. Two stackable molds that make six extra-large ice cubes each. A tightly sealed flavor guard lid prevents freezer-tasting ice and spills. Nearly flawless cubes pop out when you invert the mold – no rinsing required.

