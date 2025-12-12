Where Wealth Meets Purpose: GDS Wealth Management Deepens Its Commitment to North Texas Communities

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, GDS Wealth Management supported more than 15 nonprofits and contributed over $100,000 to organizations that strengthen the fabric of North Texas, reflecting our ongoing commitment to community engagement.

This commitment reflects who we are as a firm. While wealth management is our profession, serving people is our purpose. Clients come to us seeking a trusted advisor who listens closely, understands their priorities, and helps them navigate financial decisions with clarity and confidence. Our work is rooted in the understanding that financial wellbeing empowers individuals and families to create the futures, and the communities, they envision.

As a fee-only fiduciary firm, GDS Wealth Management is legally obligated to act in our clients' best interests. We take the time to understand what matters most, develop intentional strategies, and offer guidance tailored to each client's unique financial picture. Transparency, disciplined planning, and ongoing communication form the foundation of every client relationship.

Our dedication to service extends into the broader community. Among the many organizations we supported this year, Refuge for Women holds special significance. The nonprofit provides long-term, safe housing and restorative programs for survivors of trafficking and exploitation. GDS Wealth Management's expanded support now helps supply meals and groceries for residents across its North Texas homes, providing essential resources to support residents' day-to-day needs.

Every financial plan, investment strategy, and retirement roadmap we build is shaped by a people-first approach. Clients choose GDS Wealth Management for our experience, our values, and our unwavering commitment to helping them pursue their goals while contributing to a stronger, more compassionate North Texas.

To learn more, visit www.gdswealth.com or call 469-212-8072.

GDS Wealth Management is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. This material is for general information only and not individualized advice. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

