whereable.ai's Autonomous Indoor Shuttle "linq" Named CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree in Two Categories, Accelerating Global Expansion

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- whereable.ai, a Physical AI-based autonomous driving startup (CEO Doosan Baek), announced that its autonomous indoor shuttle, "linq" has been named a CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree in two categories: Smart Communities and Accessibility & Longevity. Building on this recognition, whereable.ai plans to further accelerate its global business efforts, with a focus on major global airports and other large-scale facilities.

linq is an autonomous shuttle designed to support passenger mobility in large indoor spaces such as airports, resorts, and shopping malls. Powered by a World Model-based end-to-end (E2E) autonomous driving technology, linq enables mapless autonomous driving, maximizing scalability by operating without dedicated infrastructure such as high-definition maps. The user experience is also designed for accessibility: passengers can select their destination not only through touchscreen interfaces but also via voice-based interaction (VLM).

The vehicle platform integrates a four-wheel independent drive and steering system, enabling zero-turn and lateral movement to deliver high maneuverability even in narrow and complex indoor environments. For efficient operations at scale, whereable.ai provides a fleet management system (FMS) that supports real-time vehicle monitoring, remote operation, and operational analytics.

Since August 2025, ten autonomous vehicles have been operating on the dedicated road at Incheon International Airport (Terminal 2), for which whereable.ai developed the autonomous driving software. Building on this experience, whereable.ai has been developing linq, an autonomous indoor shuttle capable of operating in public areas where pedestrians and diverse mobility devices coexist. The company aims to launch linq in the first half of 2026. Discussions on proof-of-concept (PoC) collaborations with multiple global airports are currently underway, and the company plans to expand its business into outdoor special-purpose autonomous driving domains, including resorts, logistics hubs and military environments.

"Winning the CES 2026 Innovation Awards is a clear validation of linq's market readiness and competitiveness as a product," said Doosan Baek, CEO of whereable.ai. "This recognition is a significant milestone as we accelerate commercialization and expand into global airport markets."

Earlier this year, whereable.ai secured seed funding from investors including NAVER D2SF and Quad Ventures, and has continued advancing its Physical AI-based autonomous driving technologies. The company was selected for the Defense Venture Innovation Technology Support Program and is currently developing an autonomous driving platform for military logistics in collaboration with the Korean Army. whereable.ai has also demonstrated both technical capability and business potential, recently winning the top prize at the KTOA Venturium Demo Day.

whereable.ai is a Physical AI-based autonomous driving startup developing scalable autonomy solutions for complex real-world environments, ranging from large indoor facilities to special-purpose outdoor domains.

