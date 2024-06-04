Wherehouse Beverage Co. Expands Award-Winning WYNK THC Seltzer into Tennessee and Texas

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wherehouse Beverage Co.™, the innovative force behind WYNK™ and COUNTDOWN™, proudly announces a major expansion into the heart of Tennessee and Texas. WYNK, the award-winning hemp-derived THC-infused seltzer, will now grace the shelves of age-gated beverage retailers and on-premise venues in metros, including Nashville and Austin, marking a significant stride for the burgeoning cannabis beverage industry.

"We're thrilled to be opening new markets in the South. Tennessee and Texas are joining an incredible collection of forward-thinking states in making this new class of adult beverages available at retail," remarked Phil McFarland, General Manager for WYNK. "With this being the first time in history that marijuana use is outpacing drinking alcohol, our low-dose, cannabis options are answering the demand."

WYNK, accessible in 38 states through direct-to-consumer channels, and growing sales in wholesale markets including IL, MN, MA, NJ and CT, is celebrated for its balanced 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD, delivering a light and social buzz in each 2.5mg or 5mg can. With zero sugar and zero calories, this low-dose beverage offers a guilt-free indulgence in flavors like Black Cherry Fizz, Juicy Mango, Lime Twist, and the newly launched Tangerine.

WYNK will be available at the following locations at launch, with more rolling out this summer:

Tennessee : McEwen Bottle Shop, Colonial Liquors, and Dawghouse Saloon

McEwen Bottle Shop, Colonial Liquors, and Dawghouse Saloon Texas : 10 select Total Wine & More locations across the state, beginning in Austin

WYNK's newly launched Variety Pack, featuring an assortment of all four flavors, will also be available at select Total Wine stores in Texas and throughout Tennessee. WYNK's sister brand, COUNTDOWN Energy - a 10mg, hemp-derived THC energy drink infused with 100mg of caffeine - will also be available in Tennessee.

For a complete list of retail locations and further information about WYNK, please visit https://drinkwynk.com/ .

About Wherehouse Beverage Co.

Wherehouse Beverage Co. is a trailblazing beverage company dedicated to crafting innovative, functional beverages that meet the evolving needs of modern consumers. Their flagship brands, WYNK and COUNTDOWN, are meticulously crafted using natural ingredients and cutting-edge technology to deliver consistent, enjoyable experiences. Committed to safety, quality, and transparency, Wherehouse Beverage Co. is at the forefront of the responsible cannabis beverage movement.

