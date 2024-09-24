Where's the Best Deal on the Block? Realtor.com® Launches Dynamic Map Layers to Help Homebuyers Find It and So Much More

Dynamic map layers deliver a unique zoom and pan experience that shows real-time visualizations of property data and neighborhood insights all in one map. When applied, each layer illustrates search parameters through color shading that represents aggregated data including market trends for a specific area. The shading dynamically adjusts to the property level as the user zooms in, and gets broader as they zoom out, adapting to highlight different data at each zoom level. Users can apply different map layers and access unique Realtor.com® econometric data, like market hotness, to find the best home options based on what they're looking for.

"Do you remember when you bought your first smartphone and how it completely changed how you use a phone? Dynamic map layers are going to change how people search for homes online," said Mausam Bhatt, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Realtor.com®. "They are an entirely new pathway to home discovery that allows buyers to answer their most pressing questions with a look at a map. They present data in an interactive way that is easy to use, easy to understand, and easy to make the most informed decisions with – so users can confidently choose the place they call home."

Seventy-one percent of real estate website/app users think that more visual or map-based features could help them learn more about properties and compare homes more easily, according to a recent survey conducted by Realtor.com®. Ninety percent stated they would value being able to search for "home size" and "home value" via a map on a real estate search sites.

Whether it's someone with a limited budget searching for the best buy in a specific area; a buyer who wants to understand the market competition of a home in order to make the best offer; or, a buyer who is comparing multiple neighborhoods so they can decide where to invest, Realtor.com® users can dive deeper and explore homes with the following layer options:

Dynamic map layers offer unparalleled data visualization with dynamic zoom and pan functionality. By using these layers, users can get an equally holistic and granular view of a home's characteristics and a neighborhood's attributes.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® is an open real estate marketplace built for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 25 years ago. Today, through its website and mobile apps, Realtor.com® is a trusted guide for consumers, empowering more people to find their way home by breaking down barriers, helping them make the right connections, and creating confidence through expert insights and guidance. For professionals, Realtor.com® is a trusted partner for business growth, offering consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. For more information, visit Realtor.com®.

Media Contact

Asees Singh [email protected]

SOURCE realtor.com