Where's Weed Announces National Pizza Day Giveaway

DENVER, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Where's Weed , the "Yelp of cannabis" is celebrating National Pizza Day on February 9th with a giveaway of an all-time favorite munchie: pizza. It's no surprise that cannabis and pizza go hand in hand, which is why one winner will have the opportunity to win the perfect prize pack for the holiday -- $200 worth of pizza and a $100 Visa gift card.

Pizza comes in many varieties and has seemingly endless topping choices. Whether one prefers a classic Chicago deep-dish pizza, a thin New York slice or the addition of more interesting toppings like pineapple, Where's Weed is offering the chance to try a variety of local pizza and receive an additional Visa gift card by telling them all about it.

"After everything that happened in 2020, Where's Weed wants to kick off the new year with deliciously good news for one lucky individual. Whether you consume cannabis or not, who doesn't like pizza?" says Samantha Chin, Director of Marketing.

⁠GRAND PRIZE:

One winner will receive gift certificates valued at $200 to enjoy pizza from several local pizzerias. After they've eaten the pizza, the winner will have the chance to win an additional $100 Visa gift card for giving Where's Weed feedback and taking photos of the pizza orders.

⁠HOW TO ENTER:⁠

Where's Weed has made it incredibly easy to enter the giveaway. Eligible contestants can enter by visiting the following site to fill out a required form: https://wheresweed.com/blog/category/2021/jan/national-pizza-day-giveaway . After the initial entry, an individual can get up to 23 additional entry opportunities by sharing the contest, visiting Where's Weed accounts on different social media platforms, etc.

The giveaway ends on February 10, 2021 at 11:59 pm MST and is only open to U.S. residents 21 years or older. A winner will be drawn on or around February 11, 2021. The official rules, offer terms & eligibility requirements can be found in the Terms & Conditions here.

Where's Weed is the all-inclusive online consumer resource connecting visitors with relevant cannabis businesses across the US and Canada. We showcase a variety of directories and educational content to help people find dispensaries, delivery services, MMJ doctors, related deals, strain information, cannabis news and much more. In addition to real-time menu integrations, our platform also offers online ordering for pick-up or delivery, making it easy for consumers to search & buy products.

Please contact Samantha at 304-759-8181 or [email protected] for more information.

