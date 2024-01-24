Whether it's Winter Storms or Hurricanes, Animal Rescuers Race to Save Dogs in Danger

A puppy kicked out into the freezing cold. A stray dog trying to survive on the icy streets. Dogs stuck in outdoor kennels in a rural shelter. All at risk in dangerously cold weather.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A five month old puppy was kicked out into the winter weather as sub-freezing temperatures swept across the country. When she went to another house looking for help, they literally kicked her down the stairs. A neighbor saw what happened and reached out to Florida Urgent Rescue (FUR) for help.

FUR rescued Sophie after she was thrown out in the freezing cold. FUR volunteer Jessica with Isaac at Pet Paradise Fleming Island, before he went to SAFE Pet Rescue in St. Augustine.

When the FUR team heard about Sophie, they jumped into action to save her. She was immediately taken to the vet to get checked out and is now warm and recovering in a foster home. Sophie was covered in fleas, she has a hernia, possibly from being kicked, and she's sick from being out in the cold. Despite all she's been through, she knows she's safe now and she's a happy girl.

Animals at Risk in Cold Weather

As millions of Americans braced for icy temperatures from winter storms, rescuers raced to get animals to safety. In the South, neither people nor animals are used to freezing temperatures. With high winds and bitterly cold temperatures, animals outdoors are at risk.

Florida Urgent Rescue worked with rescue groups throughout the state to help evacuate dogs from outdoor kennels in a rural Union County Shelter. The Mercy Full Project in Tampa took in four dogs, SAFE Pet Rescue in St. Augustine took in two, and London Sanctuary in Macclenny took in one. Friends of Union County Animals worked with FUR to help coordinate with the other rescue groups.

Pet Paradise, a popular chain of luxury boarding resorts, has worked with FUR to provide emergency housing for animals during numerous hurricanes and the Kentucky Tornado. As Winter Storm Heather approached, Pet Paradise once again helped FUR, acting as a temporary way station and boarding the remaining dogs who didn't have a plan. One dog with injured paws went to board at Palm Valley Veterinary Center.

In addition to rescuing Sophie and clearing the outdoor shelter, FUR also took in several other dogs during the winter storm, including another stray dog who was freezing on the streets, a senior with medical problems, and two scared dogs in a different rural shelter.

"The problems are the same, whether it's a winter storm, a hurricane or another disaster," said Mike Merrill, Founder and Executive Director of FUR. "Animals are in danger and they need our help."

