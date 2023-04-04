Whetstone Beer Co. Celebrates State Line Straddling Location with "Borderline" Release April 13th

BRATTLEBORO, Vt., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many reasons to love Brattleboro, VT, but one of its great claims is to be among an elite group of towns housing an establishment where you can drink beer in two states at once. The line separating Vermont and New Hampshire runs right through Whetstone Beer Co.'s taproom on the Connecticut River, inspiring the brewery to celebrate its unique location with the release of Borderline Pale Ale.

Vermont and New Hampshire borderline running through Whetstone Beer Co. taproom in Brattleboro, VT. (Photo courtesy of Whetstone Brands)

The "interstate" nature of Whetstone Beer Co. has a complex history. The original 1903 wooden bridge crossing the Connecticut River to New Hampshire at Whetstone's Bridge Street location was replaced in 1920 by a 330-foot-long truss. To support the structure, new footings were poured into the riverbed, extending the "land" on the Vermont side of the river by 5 feet. However, the state line already established by the US Geological Survey refused to budge, even as the structure that now houses Whetstone Beer Co. was built atop. Today, you can plant a foot on either side of the USGS borderline painted on the floor and literally drink beer in two places at once.

Whetstone Borderline Pale Ale celebrates two states sometimes known for their differences, but both of which share the spirit of adventure that underpins Whetstone's brand. Borderline's fresh, bright, and citrus characteristics are also at the "borderline" between different styles of pale ale, complex but easy to drink at just 5% ABV.

Please join Whetstone Beer Co. in its celebration of the release of Borderline Pale Ale, and all things Brattleboro, on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 36 Bridge Street, Brattleboro, VT, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Complimentary Borderline tasting and light snacks will be available, with cash bar, full pours, swag raffle, and 4-packs of Borderline and other Whetstone beers to go.

