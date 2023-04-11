Whetstone Beer Co. launches "Pints for Parks" May 6 supporting VT State Parks

BRATTLEBORO, Vt., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Brewing up adventure," isn't just a motto for Whetstone Beer Co., it's a way of life. Partners David Hiler, Tim and Amy Brady were brought together by their love of beer and adventure. Their years exploring the beauty of Vermont state parks has led them to launch Pints for Parks, a partnership benefiting Vermont State Parks.

Whetstone Beer Co. Jamaica State Park Kolsch beer can sticker. This is the inaugural Pints for Parks project limited release beer from Whetstone, supporting Vermont State Parks. Image courtesy of Whetstone Beer Co. (Visually impaired description: Badge-style illustration of Hamilton Falls waterfall rushing through a tree-lined rocky ravine into a river with Jamaica State Park and Kolsch style beer titles over Pints for Parks logo.)

Pints for Parks is a collaboration between Whetstone Beer Co. and Vermont State Parks where twice each year Whetstone will create a unique, limited-edition beer celebrating a different state park. Like all Whetstone Beer cans, this special release incorporates a collectible sticker in the label. Proceeds from Pints for Parks beer sales will support Vermont Parks Forever, Vermont State Parks' supporting foundation.

Pints for Parks launches with the limited-edition "Jamaica State Park Kolsch," inspired by the park's iconic Hamilton Falls. The event coincides with the Whitewater Release on May 6, 12 - 4 pm at Jamaica State Park.

"We are excited about the Pints for Parks program and the opportunity to partner with Whetstone Beer Co. This program is a terrific way to celebrate Vermont's amazing state park system and encourage folks to get outside," said Nate McKeen, Director of Vermont State Parks. "Whetstone is a terrific company to work with who understands the value of outdoor recreation and connecting people to parks."

"Jamaica State Park is the perfect place to showcase a Kolsch," said Whetstone partner Tim Brady. "This spring style beer is warm-fermented – a nod to the tropical island which shares the park's name, and is cold conditioned like the West River, fed by the park's Hamilton Falls. This Kolsch is well-balanced and subtle, perfect for a warm day after whitewater rafting or exploring your favorite state park."

"We are grateful for this creative partnership that will showcase Vermont's beautiful state parks and raise awareness of Vermont Parks Forever (VPF), the foundation for Vermont's state parks," said Sarah Alberghini Winters, Executive Director, Vermont Parks Forever. "The support from Whetstone Beer Co. will bolster VPF's efforts to expand nature education in the parks and provide more free entry through the Park Access Fund. Thanks, Whetstone!"

