Whetstone Beer Co. releases new Quechee Maple Amber Ale supporting Vermont State Parks

"Brewing up adventure," isn't just a motto for Whetstone Beer Co., it's a way of life. Partners David Hiler, Tim and Amy Brady were brought together by their love of beer and adventure. Their years exploring the beauty of Vermont State Parks has led them to launch Pints for Parks, a partnership benefiting Vermont State Parks.

Whetstone Beer Co. Pints for Parks Quechee Maple Amber Ale

Pints for Parks is a collaboration between Whetstone Beer Co. and Vermont State Parks, where twice per year Whetstone creates a unique, limited-edition beer celebrating a different state park. Like all of Whetstone Beer's cans, this special release incorporates a collectible sticker in the label. Proceeds from all Pints for Parks beers will support Vermont Parks Forever, Vermont State Parks' supporting foundation.

For the Fall 2023 edition of this beer, we're excited to partner with the Vermont Maple Farmers Collective in the creation of our Quechee Gorge Maple Amber Ale.

Whetstone wanted to showcase the flavors of Vermont, alongside the beauty of the State Parks. When the brewers decided to produce a Maple Amber Ale, they set out to try to find a local Maple producer for the large amount of syrup they would need and were thrilled to find the Vermont Maple Farmers Collective. This collection of seven small batch farms, located right in the Upper Valley of Vermont, works collectively to help each farmer endure the increasing market pressures from impersonal factory farms.

Whetstone shares Vermont Maple Farmers vision for a world where small-scale producers can be a viable business and where family farms can count on the spring maple sugaring season to help make ends meet.

This Pints for Parks release of a limited-edition Quechee Gorge Maple Amber Ale beer is inspired by the iconic Gorge and the colors and flavors of Vermont. A kickoff event will be held on September 30th from 1 pm to 5 pm at the Street Food Festival on the Brattleboro Common.

"We are excited about the Pints for Parks program and the opportunity to partner with Whetstone Beer Co. This program is a terrific way to celebrate Vermont's amazing state park system and encourage folks to get outside" said Nate McKeen, Director of Vermont State Parks. "Whetstone is a terrific company to work with who understands the value of outdoor recreation and connecting people to parks."

"Quechee Gorge is the perfect place to showcase a beer with a bold Maple character. This well balanced amber ale, with a touch of maple, pairs perfectly with the amazing scenic backdrop of one of Vermont's most beautiful State Parks" said Whetstone partner Tim Brady. "It's a beer that just tastes like fall. Perfect for sitting around a campfire and taking that minute to admire the amazing foliage and scenic backdrop of Vermont."

"We are grateful for this creative partnership that will showcase Vermont's beautiful state parks and raise awareness of Vermont Parks Forever (VPF), the foundation for Vermont's state parks," said Sarah Alberghini Winters, Executive Director, Vermont Parks Forever. "The support from Whetstone Beer Co. will bolster VPF's efforts to expand nature education in the parks and provide more free entry through the Park Access Fund. Thanks, Whetstone!"

