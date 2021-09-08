Whey Protein Market in the US to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.28% with Omega Protein Corp. & Agri Mark Emerging as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio
Sep 08, 2021, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The whey protein market in the US is set to grow by $ 829.71 mn, progressing at a CAGR of 7.28% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as increasing awareness about the health benefits of whey protein, and wide application of whey protein will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The whey protein market in the US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Whey Protein Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Whey Protein Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Whey Protein Concentrates
- Whey Protein Hydrolysates
- Whey Protein Isolates
- Application
- Food And Beverages
- Nutritional Supplements
- Personal Care
- Animal Feed And Pet Food
Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the whey protein market in the US
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70888
Whey Protein Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the whey protein market in the US in packaged foods and meats industry include Agri Mark, Agropur cooperative, AMCO Proteins, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Erie Foods International Inc., Grande Cheese Co., Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc., Omega Protein Corp., Optimum Nutrition Inc., and Weider Global Nutrition LLC. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Whey Protein Market in US size
- Whey Protein Market in US trends
- Whey Protein Market in US industry analysis
The whey protein market in the US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing popularity of plant-based proteins will hamper market growth.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the whey protein market in us are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Durian Fruit Market Report - The durian fruit market has the potential to grow by USD 8.58 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.47%. Download a free sample report now!
Gum Market Report -The gum market has the potential to grow by USD 5.68 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.42%. Download a free sample report now!
Whey Protein Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the whey protein market in the US growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the whey protein market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the whey protein market in the US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the whey protein market in us vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Whey protein concentrates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Whey protein hydrolysates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Whey protein isolates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Nutritional supplements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Animal feed and pet food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agri Mark
- Agropur cooperative
- AMCO Proteins
- Dairy Farmers of America Inc.
- Erie Foods International Inc.
- Grande Cheese Co.
- Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc.
- Omega Protein Corp.
- Optimum Nutrition Inc.
- Weider Global Nutrition LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article