Whey Protein Market Size Worth $15.1 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 7.8% CAGR, (Strategic Investment Plans | Business Opportunities | SWOT Analysis): Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Whey Protein industry accrued ROI of approximately around US$ 8.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain income of almost US$ 15.1 billion in 2028. Apparently, Whey Protein Market is set to register humungous gains of nearly 7.8% in time interval of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, growth of whey protein market over forecasting years is subject to rise in chronic disorders owing to irregular dietary habits leading to need for protein rich diet. Apart from this, anti-bacterial and anti-hypertensive features of product have helped food & beverages industry in producing snacks, chocolates, dairy items, and bakery items. In addition to this, surging global populace and changing food habits has catapulted growth of whey protein industry. Increase in shelf life of whey protein along with its availability in powdered form has facilitated expansion of whey protein market. Additionally, upswing in demand for sports nutritional supplements along with rise in health awareness has propelled expansion in size of whey protein market in forthcoming years.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Whey Protein Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Whey Protein Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.9% (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Whey Protein Market was valued approximately USD 9.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 19.2 Billion by 2028.

Regional market expansion over 2022-2028 can be owing to rise in product exports and humungous demand for dairy-based proteins including casein & whey.

Raw material availability will extend growth graph of Asia Pacific whey protein market in upward direction.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Whey Protein Market - By Type (Whey Protein Isolates, Whey Protein Concentrates, And Whey Protein Hydrolysates) And By Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Animal Feed & Pet Food, And Nutritional Supplements): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Whey Protein Market: Overview

Whey protein contributes nearly 20% of cow's milk protein contents and benefits human body. In addition to this, whey protein provides myriad health benefits including repair of muscle tissues, reduction of blood pressure, minimizing of cholesterol, and promotion of health. Apart from this, whey proteins are utilized as dietary supplements as they comprise of key amino acids and branched-chain amino acids. Reportedly, whey protein finds massive utilization in medical items, bakery products, confectionery, and infant formulas. However, huge intake of whey protein accompanied by sedentary lifestyle can result in acne and can affect liver & kidneys. It has been found that consumption of whey protein supplements by athletes resulted into their improved physical performance and had a beneficial effect on vital signs.

Industry Dynamics:

Whey Protein Market: Growth Dynamics

Demand for sports nutrition has led to growing popularity of protein supplements.

Surging cases of chronic illness owing to altering life patterns in millennial population has led to large-scale intake of diet enriched in protein. This has translated into augmented expansion of whey protein market. Apart from this, enhanced demand for sports nutrition has led to growing popularity of protein supplements such as whey proteins, thereby boosting expansion of whey protein market. Moreover, it's easy digestibility and strong amino profile has made in popular as dietary supplement in food & beverages sector. Furthermore, altering customer behavior in countries such as the U.S. is propelling food & beverage firms encompass functional whey protein in their packaged food as a substitution for dietary ingredients having huge proportion of fats. Such moves will create plethora of opportunities for whey protein market.

Moreover, immense use of whey protein in production of personal care & cosmetic items such as skin care and hair care items will prompt business trends. Thriving e-commerce & online retail sectors along with surge in working women populace will increase product utility in cosmetics industry, thereby succoring whey protein market explore new horizons of growth.

Whey Protein Market: Segmentation

Food & Beverages Segment To Make Maximum Contributions Towards Whey Protein Market Earnings By 2028

Expansion of food & beverages segment over assessment period is due to large-scale use of whey proteins in bakery & confectionery products for foaming, emulsification, browning, and thickening the products. Additionally, whey proteins also enhance solubility, gelation, nutritive fortification, and water-binding features of confectionery & bakery items. Citing an instance, in 2019, Arla Foods amba- a Danish dairy product manufacturer- launched a drink based on whey protein concept and it was for patients requiring low-volume nutrition.

Whey Protein Concentrate To Dominate Type Segment By 2028

Growth of segment over forecasting timeline can be credited to use of whey protein concentrates in beverages, yogurt products, and dairy desserts. Moreover, they are utilized as protein fortification source for nutritive products and infant diet. Apparently, these products demonstrate gelling feature when they are dissolved in water & then heated. This property is beneficial in meat & nutritional applications.

List of Key Players of Whey Protein Market :

ALPAVIT

Hilmar Cheese Company Inc.

Saputo Inc.

Olam International

Wheyco GmbH

Arla Foods amba

Milk Specialties Global

Glanbia plc

Milkaut S.A.

Davisco Foods International Inc.

Maple Island Inc.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 9.1 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 19.2 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 9.9% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered ALPAVIT, Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc., Saputo Inc., Olam International, Wheyco GmbH, Arla Foods amba, Milk Specialties Global, Glanbia plc, Milkaut S.A., Davisco Foods International, Inc., and Maple Island, Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/85

Regional Dominance:

North America To Lead Overall Whey Protein Market Share In 2022-2028

Rapid expansion of whey protein industry in North America over ensuing years can be attributed to increase in obese population & lifestyle related disorders among people in countries such as the U.S. Moreover, growing preference for functional diet & dietary supplements for maintaining good health has led to massive consumption of whey proteins in diet of people in Canada and the U.S. New product launches has further reinforced growth of whey protein market in North America.

Global Whey Protein Market is segmented as follows:

Whey Protein Market : By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Whey Protein Isolates

Whey Protein Concentrates

Whey Protein Hydrolysates

Whey Protein Market : By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Animal Feed & Pet Food

Nutritional Supplements

Whey Protein Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

