Which are the Major Vendors in the Ultrapure Water Market? Find Out the Answer in Technavio's Report

Aug 23, 2022, 22:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultrapure water market is concentrated. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product differentiation to compete in the market.
The ultrapure water market size is expected to grow by USD 2.36 bn from 2019 to 2024. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's estimates.
This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the major vendors, and the overall market environment. Read our FREE PDF Sample Report
To help businesses improve their market position, the ultrapure water market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Asahi Kasei Corp., Danaher Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., General Electric Co., Organo Corp., Ovivo Inc., Pentair Plc, SUEZ SA, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
- Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers a range of ultrapure water products under the EUTEC MF/AM series and OLT series. The offerings include membrane filters and high-capacity ultrafiltration modules.
- Danaher Corp. - The company offers Ultrapure Water Filtration products for the semiconductor manufacturing industry through its subsidiary Pall Corp. The offered products are used in a number of applications, such as resin trap filters, central/loop filters, tank vent filters, and ultrafiltration modules.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers a wide range of products for ultrapure water production for the microelectronic industry. The offerings include DOWEX Ion Exchange Resins and FILMTEC Reverse Osmosis Elements.
- Ecolab Inc. - The company offers ultrapure water systems for applications in semiconductor, pharmaceutical, electronics, chemical, nanotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries.
- General Electric Co. - The company offers High Efficiency Reverse Osmosis (HERO) ultrapure water systems for applications in the semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries.
The report also covers the following areas:
- End-user
- Semiconductors
- Power
- Healthcare
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
The semiconductors segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for silicon wafers has increased owing to the proliferation of IoT devices. The rising number of IoT applications will result in a significant increase in the production of silicon wafers, which is fueling the demand for ultrapure water solutions.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ultrapure water market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ultrapure water market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ultrapure water market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ultrapure water market vendors
Sodium Chlorite Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Hypochlorous Acid Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Ultrapure Water Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 2.36 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.03
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 58%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Asahi Kasei Corp., Danaher Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., General Electric Co., Organo Corp., Ovivo Inc., Pentair Plc, SUEZ SA, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Materials Market Reports
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Semiconductors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Power - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Materials and services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Danaher Corp.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Ecolab Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Organo Corp.
- Ovivo Inc.
- Pentair Plc
- SUEZ SA
- VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article