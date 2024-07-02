Which Cloud Is Aging Better--AWS or Azure? Liftr reveals Insights into the answer

Liftr Insights data show where the cloud providers are aging and by how much

AUSTIN, Texas, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftr Insights, a pioneer in market intelligence driven by unique data, revealed that while Azure has shown many signs of growth in North America, the truth is dependent on the region.

Liftr® tracks data for the six largest cloud providers, which represent over 75% of the public cloud space. Using Liftr data, market intelligence analysts can see where public cloud providers are focusing their investments. For example, Liftr data show that Microsoft Azure has older infrastructure in both the East and West regions when compared to AWS.

On first look, AWS may seem to be aging better than Azure, but Liftr data show more

In the East, 69% of infrastructure is older than 3 years for both providers; however, for AWS, 19% is added within the past year compared to only 12% for Azure. The differences are starker in the West with AWS having only 64% older than 3 years compared with Azures' 76% and AWS investing over 25% in newer instance types in the West compared to Azures' 7%.

However, unlike AWS, Azure has major regions in the central portion of North America. These Azure regions have more recent investment than AWS has in its regions in the East or West. In its Central regions, Azure offers under 63% of the older instance types and over 26% has been added within the past year.

"A lot of the investment is due to Azure's expansion into newer regions," says Tab Schadt, CEO of Liftr Insights. "But, we like to point out to our clients how looking at the growth within different regions is as interesting as growth within a particular region compared to other providers."

Providers update physical devices on their own cycles, but to continue offering older instance types requires the providers to either maintain or replace the older hardware. So, using objective data on instance types provides insight into the otherwise opaque hardware activity.

Two of Liftr data products, Cloud Components TrackerSM and Intelligence Compute TrackerSM, are used by market intelligence analysts to evaluate the cloud providers, their offerings, the underlying semiconductors, and supporting infrastructure. Liftr customers can use these services to see the above information or drill-down by workload type, vendor, brand, or a multitude of other characteristics.

"We want market intelligence analysts to have access to objective data for their models," says Schadt. "Evaluating the age of regions by cloud provider is just one example of how Liftr provides value."

About Liftr Insights

Liftr Insights generates reliable market intelligence using unique data, including details about configurations, components, deployment geo, and pricing for:

Server processors: Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC, Aliyun Yitian, AWS Graviton, and Ampere Computing Altra

Datacenter compute accelerators: GPUs, FPGAs, TPUs, and AI chips from NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, AMD, AWS, and Google

As shown on the Liftr Cloud Regions Map at https://bit.ly/LiftrCloudRegionsMap , among the companies tracked are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, Tencent Cloud, CoreWeave, Lambda, and Vultr as well as semiconductor vendors AMD, Ampere, Intel, and NVIDIA. Liftr Insights subject matter experts translate company-specific service provider data into actionable alternative data.

