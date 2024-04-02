Which lubricant brand is the strongest? The LubTop2023 Overall Evaluation List and Automobile Service Competitiveness Selection unveil the global honors.

SHANGHAI, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 28, 2024, the much-anticipated "LubTop2023 China Lubricant Industry Annual Overall Evaluation List and Automobile Service Competitiveness Selection" (hereinafter referred to as the LubTop2023 Overall Evaluation List) was grandly unveiled and globally broadcast live from the Sheraton Shanghai Pudong Hotel.

Themed "New Quality, New Momentum," the LubTop2023 Overall Evaluation List was initiated and organized by China Lubricants Information Network (sinolub.com) and Lubricant Market, with support from mainstream industry institutions and numerous media partners. Dignitaries from various fields such as Shi Jianhua, Deputy Secretary-General of the China Electric Vehicle Hundred People's Association and former Deputy Secretary-General of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, Chen Guoxu, former professor of the Military Oil Application and Management Engineering Department of the Logistics Engineering College, and Gu Laifeng, Vice Director of the Center for Smart Energy Innovation at Shanghai Jiaotong University and former Vice Dean of the School of Overseas Education at Shanghai Jiaotong University, along with industry leaders, expert figures, Fortune Global 500 brands, listed companies, CEOs of well-known enterprises, GMs, leaders of LubTop award-winning companies, and numerous guests from the lubricant and automotive aftermarket industry chains at home and abroad attended the event.

Simultaneously, the ApexTire2023 China Tire Annual Excellence Awards list was released, accompanied by the "2024 New Quality Productivity and New Energy Vehicle Service Summit Forum," offering a splendid intellectual feast and guiding industry professionals to engage in deeper reflections on the industry, actively promoting its healthy development. Guests at the event, mainstream media in the industry, as well as millions of car owners watching via live broadcast, collectively witnessed the birth of the glory of the lubricant and automotive service industry kings.

Mr. Shi Jianhua, Vice Secretary-General of the China Electric Vehicle Hundred People's Association, former Deputy Secretary-General of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, and Chairman of the Automotive Aftermarket Committee, delivers his speech.

This highlights the direction of industry development under the leadership of new quality productivity.

China is the world's largest automotive production and sales country, leading globally in terms of car ownership, production and sales of new energy vehicles, and export volumes. It also boasts the world's largest lubricant market and the highest production and sales volumes of tires. Which lubricant brand is the strongest? Which tire brand is the best? The annual "LubTop Overall Evaluation List" and "ApexTire Tire Annual Excellence Awards," widely regarded as the "industry Oscars," attract global attention each year.

The "LubTop Overall Evaluation List" selection event is held annually and is now in its eleventh edition. Its aim is to "establish industry benchmarks and inspire the future of the industry." By summarizing the achievements of the lubricant industry and automotive aftermarket in terms of brands, technology, and products over the past year, it records the footsteps of industrial technological and business model innovations. It explores the direction of lubricant product and technological advancements, allowing channel terminals and consumers to have a more objective understanding of the industry's brand development status. This provides a scientific basis for consumer decision-making.

According to the organizing committee, the "LubTop2023 Overall Evaluation List" selection event adopts a brand core evaluation system based on five dimensions: innovation-driven, market win-win, user experience, industry leadership, and green development. Enterprises qualify for application through initial selection, and based on the results of third-party authoritative quality inspections. The selection process involves a combination of popular voting among car owners and channels, influential market research, and media observation and evaluation. The expert mentor team adheres to high standards and bottom-line thinking, evaluating rigorously with a global perspective and professional spirit. The online and offline big data combined with intelligent algorithms generate the LubTop Brand Honor Index, selecting industry benchmarks such as the "Top Ten Lubricant Brands."

Industry experts believe that the five dimensions of the evaluation criteria for the LubTop2023 Overall Evaluation List interpret the essence of industrial brands under the leadership of new quality productivity. It emphasizes forging a high-quality development engine through technological innovation and highlights green development as the foundation of high-quality development. This reflects the direction of the lubricant industry in the context of China's modernization, which places greater emphasis on the quality, balance, safety, and sustainability of economic development.

As a nationwide selection event with significant scale and influence in the lubricant and automotive aftermarket industry, the LubTop Overall Evaluation List is considered one of the benchmark activities in the automotive aftermarket and equipment management fields. Widely regarded in the industry as the "Annual Oscars" of the lubricant and automotive aftermarket industry, it is led by international giants and involves the participation of well-known Chinese independent brands, achieving cross-industry integration. It serves as a brand endorsement for quality and industry status, and is an important guide for consumers and users alike.

SOURCE sinolub.com